Cold shooting buries Illinois in loss to No. 14 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Somewhere between the noise echoing around the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. was a steady beat of clanks and thuds.
Frequently and consistently the Illinois men's basketball team smacked one 3-pointer off the rim after another, a theme that's been emerging against high-major competition all season. By the end of the walloping and the misses, No. 14 Michigan State had handed Illinois a 78-56 loss on Thursday night in the resumption of Big Ten play.
Illinois (9-5, 1-2) finished 3-of-28 on 3-pointers for 11 percent and shot 29 percent overall. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 18 points.
Even with the poor shooting, Illinois just wouldn't let the Spartans (11-3, 3-0) completely run away with the game until midway through the second half. The Illini were within six points, 41-35, with 16 minutes, 12 seconds left in the game before Michigan State buried 3-pointer after 3-pointer in a 15-3 run that by the end of the 2:41 blitzing left the Illini wondering what hit them, trailing 56-38.
In games against high-major opponents this season, Illinois is shooting 20-of-100 (20 percent) on 3-pointers.
Cassius Winston, Michigan State's steady, star of a guard, led the Spartans with 21 points and six assists and Xavier Tillman scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Illinois sophomore Alan Griffin continued his high-energy play off the bench with 17 points and nine rebounds.
