Column: Illinois was primed to make a memorable postseason run. Now Ayo Dosunmu and the Illini are left to contemplate an abrupt end to a breakout season.

Coach Brad Underwood sounded fired up too.

“We’re going there to win,” he said of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Illini only got to practice in Indianapolis before returning to Champaign on Thursday.

Conference commissioners and NCAA President Mark Emmert showed exemplary leadership in exercising caution. They made the right call.

That doesn’t mean we have to deny there’s an emotional sting. Teams that had put together long-awaited breakout seasons now are feeling like they’re on the heartbreak end of an abrupt breakup.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman called Thursday “perhaps the most challenging day of my professional career.”

“These last 24 hours have been heartbreaking,” he said in a statement. “I have such respect and appreciation for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. I watch every day with admiration as they strengthen their bodies, their minds and their relationships, all in the pursuit of excellence.

“There is so much work and sacrifice that occurs away from the eyes of the public, so much effort given so that they shine in those precious few moments each year when the lights come on, the cameras come into focus and the stakes are high.”