Decision time coming for Illinois basketball players Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois basketball roster should have some clarity next week.

The deadline for a player to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain their eligibility is Aug. 3, meaning Illinois basketball guard Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn will need to make their decisions by then.

Technically, the deadline is either Aug. 3 or 10 days following the NBA Draft Combine, whichever comes first. Obviously that answer is Aug. 3 — next Monday.

Both have received an invitation to the combine, according to reports. Dosunmu posted a tweet that indicated he was one of the players to receive an invitation and confirmed that with Derek Piper of 247Sports.

On Monday, Adam Zagoria reported that Cockburn has also been invited. No date has been set for the combine because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it's not clear that the combine will actually happen. The NBA is currently preparing to begin its season restart inside the bubble in Orlando, Fla.