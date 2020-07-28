Decision time coming for Illinois basketball players Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois basketball roster should have some clarity next week.
The deadline for a player to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain their eligibility is Aug. 3, meaning Illinois basketball guard Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn will need to make their decisions by then.
Technically, the deadline is either Aug. 3 or 10 days following the NBA Draft Combine, whichever comes first. Obviously that answer is Aug. 3 — next Monday.
Both have received an invitation to the combine, according to reports. Dosunmu posted a tweet that indicated he was one of the players to receive an invitation and confirmed that with Derek Piper of 247Sports.
On Monday, Adam Zagoria reported that Cockburn has also been invited. No date has been set for the combine because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it's not clear that the combine will actually happen. The NBA is currently preparing to begin its season restart inside the bubble in Orlando, Fla.
“A source tells ESPN that the NBA has sent emails informing select players they've been selected to attend the NBA Combine, with a disclaimer that no decisions have been made about a date, format, location, or even if a Combine will actually occur,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony tweeted on Sunday. “The NBA is asking players to complete a pre-Combine questionnaire before July 31 and promises more information regarding the date, format and location of a potential NBA Combine ‘as those details become available’.”
That means if Dosunmu and Cockburn want to work out at a potential combine, which typically follows the NBA Draft lottery — scheduled for Aug. 20 — they will have to keep their name in the draft.
“I’m pretty much 100 percent focused on staying into the draft,” Dosunmu told Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine last month. “I’m just talking to teams, gathering information about being selected as high as possible, getting to know teams more and when they allow us to work out hopefully getting out to those arenas and meeting with the GMs and coaching staffs in-person and working out.”
With Dosunmu and Cockburn, Illinois would be at its scholarship limit. The Illini could have a maximum of two slots open if one or both stay in the draft. Dosunmu appears in several mock drafts, generally as a second-round pick. Cockburn doesn't appear on the mock drafts of any major outlets.
Illinois appears better equipped to handle Dosunmu's potential departure. The Illini return guards Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams and have Austin Hutcherson eligible after sitting out per NCAA transfer rules. Those three, combined with highly regarded four-star guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo should be beneficial in the quest to replace Dosunmu, if necessary.
Dosunmu was first team All-Big Ten, averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals. He shot 48 percent, and came through in the clutch in multiple Illini wins and likely would have excelled in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments had the COVID-19 pandemic not stopped sports.
Replacing Cockburn is a bit more of a challenge. Illinois could slide Giorgi Bezhanishvili back to the center spot, where he played as a freshman before Cockburn got to campus and immediately made an impact as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, averaging 13.3 points, which was second on the team, and led the Illini with 8.8 rebounds per game to go with 44 blocks.
Lincoln graduate Jermaine Hamlin will enter his second year in the system and the return of Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and addition of Jacob Grandison, who also sat out per NCAA transfer rules, could help fill the gap in the front court. Illinois also brought in Coleman Hawkins and Brandon Lieb, both of whom play in the front court.
Still, if Cockburn remains in the draft, there's no replacing his 7-foot, 290-pound presence in the middle.
Either way, the lingering questions for the last month should be answered by no later than Monday.
