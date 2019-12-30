Fighting Illini fall short in Redbox Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As a freshman a year ago, Chase Garbers was benched at halftime for ineffectiveness during his first trip to a bowl game. The California quarterback made his second appearance in the postseason much more memorable for both himself and the Golden Bears.

Garbers threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading California to a 35-20 win over Illinois on Monday in the Redbox Bowl.

"He’s taken that next step and he’s worked at it, whether it’s the weight room, meetings, practice" Golden Bears coach Justin Wilcox said. "He has just continued to work at it and guys respect him because of how hard he works. It really showed today."

Garbers, who had been in and out of the lineup all season because of a shoulder injury, got going after being sacked on the first play from scrimmage and throwing an incomplete pass on the second. The offensive MVP of the game, Garbers completed 22 of 31 passes for 272 yards with TD passes of 4, 3, 2 and 6 yards. He also scored on quarterback sneak from the 1 early in the second quarter while helping the Bears set a season-high for scoring.