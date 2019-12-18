From FCS to JUCO to the Illinois football team: The path of linebacker Lavar Gardner

As his senior year at Columbia neared an end, he had no offers from Power Five college programs. He watched his cousin, Smoke Monday, turn into a four-star talent and commit to Auburn as a safety. Gardner knew he could hold his own in the world of major college football.

“There are a lot of people who go to these smaller schools because they didn’t get that chance to go to a (Power) Five school," Gardner said. "Not that they didn’t have the grades, not that they didn’t have the talent, just because they were overlooked."

He committed to Samford, a FCS program, out of high school. The plan was simple: Samford to the NFL. In Gardner's lone season there, he recorded 31 tackles and a tackle for loss as a true freshman and realized his mix of speed — track is his favorite sport — and physicality could play in Power Five conferences.

"When I noticed that I was dominating as a freshman, I knew it was still my calling to go play on a bigger level, so that’s what I did," Gardner said by phone on Wednesday. "I was a true freshman. Every time I got my chance, I always made the best opportunity of it. I was leading the team and I wasn’t even the starter at one point in time. I knew I could play at a bigger level."

