From Florida to California and back, how Illinois football assistant coach Keynodo Hudson ended up in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Sixteen months ago, Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith hired Keynodo Hudson — a highly energetic cornerbacks coach from Florida Atlantic University to the same position in Champaign.
It was Hudson’s first job as a full-time assistant in a Power Five conference, but he came to Illinois with a wealth of experience as a coach, a desire to teach and with an ability to connect with virtually anybody he encounters.
He’s now the head coach of the entire secondary in the Illinois defense following the resignation of Gill Byrd in the offseason. Hudson has a fiery personality, but he’s a teacher at heart.
“A lot of African American coaches get stereotyped of being great recruiters,” Hudson said. “You can get that stereotype, but I’m not going to be just a great recruiter, I’m going to be a great teacher. Recruiting is natural. That’s a people business. I’m a talker, I’m a communicator. I like people. Recruiting is easy.
"What’s hard is how can I get this guy to understand Shakespeare if he can’t read it and understand it? What’s another teaching technique that I can do to get this guy to comprehend and retain this information? That’s the challenge that I love.”
Coaching has been on his mind since he was a 10th grader in high school in Tampa Bay. He’s been from Florida to California and back, learning from everyone from Monte Kiffin to Ed Orgeron along the way.
This is his passion, one forged from experiences on each of the continental United States’ coasts.
Tony Dungy’s impact
Hudson grew up in Tampa, Florida — an area, and state, where the Illini have had recent success on the recruiting front.
He looked up to former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden and was a “die-hard” fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coaching had piqued his interest, but took on a whole new reality in 1996 when the Buccaneers hired Tony Dungy as the team’s head coach.
Dungy, who is black, was leading Hudson’s favorite football team with two coaches, Lovie Smith and Monte Kiffin, on the team’s coaching staff; both would eventually play key roles in Hudson’s own coaching career.
But Dungy’s hire further enforced Hudson’s dream to be a football coach.
"I wanted to be a coach right then," Hudson said. "I got to see an African American male as a head coach and it was in my hometown. I knew that’s what I wanted to do because I had an example right in front of me.”
Hudson was in high school at the time — as he recalls it in the 10th or 11th grade — when Dungy was hired and eventually turned around the fortunes of the franchise while implementing the Cover 2 defense, which has also been a staple of Smith’s defenses.
More than a decade later, and Hudson is entrenched in the Cover 2 and has learned the defenses from its founders.
The college experience
After graduating from high school, Hudson went to Reedley College — a junior college in Reedley, California, on the other side of the country from where he spent his formative years in a single-parent household with two other siblings and three cousins.
As a high school football player, Hudson’s male role models were his high school coaches. That experience was profound and never left him. Though, in college, things were different. Three days into his college experience he was shot at close range in the abdomen at a house party in Fresno.
Everything changed, and in retrospect, it’s another layer to his desire to coach, and to connect with someone when building a connection seems like a daunting task.
“The rest of the way I was stereotyped like I was the bad kid, but there was no supervision; there was none of that," Hudson said. "A kid from California took me out. That right there taught me a valuable lesson. I learned something that year, that next year, my junior college experience transformed me as far as that birthed the reason to be a coach.
“I wanted to be able to relate to the kids that they couldn’t relate to and be able to reach a kid that they couldn’t reach. It was most of the kids I saw throughout my time at junior college that they either transferred to other institutions or they just were forgotten about in general because a coach couldn’t reach them.”
The relationships at Reedley were frayed. The coach who recruited him, Hudson said, didn’t want to talk to him anymore. The exit meeting at the end of the year was uncomfortable and he wasn’t entirely embraced with open arms to return to the team, he said, and instead went back to Florida to rehab.
Staying in California would have meant hour-long roundtrips to Fresno for rehab. Eventually, at the urging of his head coach, Hudson returned to Reedley before finishing his college career at Division II West Virginia Tech, where the offensive coordinator was Rod Smith, who is now the current offensive coordinator at Illinois.
That led Hudson to a job at the University of Charleston as an assistant/secondary coach.
His foot was in the coaching door.
Back to high school
Hudson was at the University of Charleston from 2004-2008. He was in the college coaching ranks and making the impact he longed to make.
But his mother, the bedrock of his family, was sick with a kidney disease back home in Florida. On top of that, his wife, Yvonne, works for the state and a job in Charleston, Hudson said, wasn’t ideal. A return to Florida called.
“That was the first reason,” he said. “Then once my mom got sick, I needed to move closer just because I didn’t want to put it on my brothers and everybody else to have to help take care of her. Plus, I had kids and she had grandkids and that kept her in great spirits. I just tried to take the first job available.”
He struggled to find a job coaching in Tampa, so he landed at Daytona Beach Mainland High School as the team’s defensive coordinator.
Growing up, Hudson looked at his coaches to be the primarily male role models in his own life. This was his own chance to be that role model.
“I learned this from my mom: Character is something you learn in the house,” Hudson said. “But I also learned a valuable lesson when I became a high school coach: Character is something you learn in the house, but if you don’t get it from the house, where do you get it from? Well, the next person you get it from has to be his coach at the high school. Then if he doesn’t get it from the high school, where is the next place he’s going to get it from? It’s got to be that coach at college.”
Hudson loved his time as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2009-11. He calls it the greatest job he’s ever had. He began his coaching career coaching college “men” but this was a different dynamic. Simply wearing one hat as a coach wasn’t going to be enough. He learned to engage with anyone, to step into whatever role he needed to do. Lessons from those years at Mainland have helped him become an ace recruiter — particularly in the state of Florida — for the Illini.
“He tells me what I need to hear and not what I want to hear,” said three-star verbal commit Theodore Lockley. “I can go to him if I need something, if I need help with something or anything. I feel comfortable with him because we built a good relationship over the few months when he was recruiting me.”
Joriell Washington's verbal commitment to the Illinois football team is latest in long line of family football success
In addition to his coaching duties, he taught health at Mainland and was an assistant dean and spent time at Richard Milburn Academy working with Sam Smith, the son of former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith.
Hudson encountered any and everybody. If a player or student had built-in defense mechanisms or put up walls, Hudson worked to understand why.
“I had kids that didn’t have the greatest home environment and that’s when I learned that a coach has multiple definitions: Sometimes you have to be the big brother, sometimes you have to be the mom, sometimes you have to be the uncle, sometimes you have to be that voice of reasons, sometimes you have to be a hard ass and go get them out of trouble and pull them out of the jaws of danger,” Hudson said. “You’ve got to be willing to do that stuff. You’ve got to be willing to get out of your comfort zone to help another kid to do something that he doesn’t even believe that he can do yet.”
USC comes calling
Those lessons that Hudson learned in Florida are particularly invaluable. He loved his time there, but every now and again a better opportunity opens up.
The prospect of returning to college was gaining steam. He had a pair of interviews with former Florida International coach Mario Cristobal, who is now the head coach at the University of Oregon. Hudson also had an opportunity, he said, to be a quality control coach coach at Florida State University — the team for which he grew up rooting.
But another opportunity came open: The University of Southern California to work under Monte Kiffin, who was the team’s assistant head coach under Kiffin’s son, Lane Kiffin.
Hudson had to take that opportunity. Monte Kiffin was on the Buccaneers staff that was so formative in his desire to be a coach. And, it was an opportunity to learn the Tampa 2 defense from one of the founders.
“All my life I wanted to be a Buccaneer, now I get to go work for the guy who changed the franchise,” Hudson said. “That’s what I went and did. It was the hardest thing I ever did in my life. Ever. Not close. Nothing was harder than that.”
The challenge came in the work. Hudson put in his own work and then some. He watched Ed Orgeron, who was the on the coaching staff and most recently went on to win a national championship at LSU. Hudson never backed down from the workload. Before long, he was an on-campus recruiter, taking specific notes about how Orgeron recruited players.
He and Monte Kiffin talked non-stop about the defense and all of the details and intricacies that come along with it. Handling a workload from Monte Kiffin is a notoriously difficult task. Hudson knew it, but wasn’t going to be deterred.
“I’m blessed, man," Hudson said. "I had an opportunity to go to USC. USC is considered to be like the 33rd NFL team. You talk about some of the greatest libraries of all time are right there on those servers and I had a chance to be the thing they kept in the dungeon who they were feeding for like five years down there who was getting bigger and bigger and bigger. I have an advantage, man, I ain’t going to lie to you. I had a lot, a lot, a lot of great coaches.”
His title for the entire six-year stint at USC (2011-16) was “Defensive administrative assistant,” which was hardly indicative of what he learned. Lane Kiffin was fired from USC and landed a job at Florida Atlantic University. Monte followed and so did Hudson.
There was more to learn, but the roles were reversed. Hudson was hired as a cornerbacks coach. His assistant? Monte Kiffin.
The 10th or 11th grade version of Keynodo Hudson would have likely broken into tears.
“I take the job at FAU, guess who becomes my assistant? I was like, ‘What? He ain’t going to be my assistant. Are you kidding me? How’s he going to be my assistant?” Hudson said. “We shared the same office for three years.”
A chance to work with Lovie
After two seasons at FAU, Smith offered Hudson a Power Five full-time assistant coaching job: a first for Hudson.
The fit was perfect. The job was a step up and he got to join Smith’s coaching staff, yet another tie back to that instrumental Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.
Hudson enters his second year with the program and has one of the deepest position groups on the team in cornerbacks and safeties. Players like Nate Hobbs, Sydney Brown, Tony Adams, Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin and Marquez Beason make up the secondary and Hudson has had tremendous success on the recruiting front.
On top of that, he’s learning from Smith.
“That’s what Coach Smith doesn’t understand when he talks to me, like, ‘Dude, I’m a fan. I’m a fan, too. You don’t understand that. I appreciate everything I’m learning from you,’” Hudson said. “I’m in football school right now, I take it like that. I’m going to learn everything Coach Smith is willing to teach and he is a great teacher. He has a lot of humility. He has no ego. He’s all about teaching and developing you. I’m in a great place, man. I thank God for it everyday.”
‘Helping other people is more important than ever.’ Lovie Smith’s Illinois staff has 8 black coaches — more than any FBS program. Can it be an example that helps close the racial disparity in college football?
When Hudson was hired in February, 2019, Smith noted how Hudson already knew the defensive system and already learned under Monte Kiffin.
“When you’re looking at coaches, I know what he’s gone through, Smith said. “I was a secondary coach, really passing game coordinator and I took linebackers job in Tampa Bay under Monte.”
Hudson has come too far, traveled to many miles to rest his laurels on complacency. He can’t let Monte Kiffin down and he can’t be a weak link on Smith’s coaching staff.
The Cover 2 and teaching football is his passion. He’s learned the game and people from every corner of the country.
“I don’t want to pinch myself yet because I can’t let (Smith) down,” Hudson said. “I want to give coach everything I’ve got and then some, and our university. I don’t want to let them down. That’s the biggest deal. Coach has such a great heart and he’s such a great man that I don’t want to let him down at all. I want to work my behind off for him. Coach is regarded as one of the greatest guys to ever come from that tree. I used to tell coach that I want to be the best guy to ever come from that tree. ... I thank God everyday that I get to work from him and I value that."
PHOTOS: 15 Illini photos from our archives
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!