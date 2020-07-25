From Florida to California and back, how Illinois football assistant coach Keynodo Hudson ended up in Champaign

Hudson loved his time as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2009-11. He calls it the greatest job he’s ever had. He began his coaching career coaching college “men” but this was a different dynamic. Simply wearing one hat as a coach wasn’t going to be enough. He learned to engage with anyone, to step into whatever role he needed to do. Lessons from those years at Mainland have helped him become an ace recruiter — particularly in the state of Florida — for the Illini.

“He tells me what I need to hear and not what I want to hear,” said three-star verbal commit Theodore Lockley. “I can go to him if I need something, if I need help with something or anything. I feel comfortable with him because we built a good relationship over the few months when he was recruiting me.”

In addition to his coaching duties, he taught health at Mainland and was an assistant dean and spent time at Richard Milburn Academy working with Sam Smith, the son of former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith.

Hudson encountered any and everybody. If a player or student had built-in defense mechanisms or put up walls, Hudson worked to understand why.