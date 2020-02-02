Garza scores 25 points, No. 18 Iowa ends No. 19 Illinois' 7-game win streak

So Garza, who came into the game with 22 3-pointers on 59 attempts, stepped outside and hit some key shots.

Garza's first basket came with 4:53 left in the first half. He followed that with a 3-pointer 81 seconds later.

"When he got going at the end of the first half, he got going because he was getting offensive rebounds because we didn't hit him," Underwood said.

Garza had 11 points in a 13-2 run that erased an early eight-point lead from the Illini.

"I thought we did a better job of getting (the ball) to him," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "They were sitting in there on top of him. They made a decision to limit his touches.

McCaffery didn't mind Garza's outside shots.

"You know what? He can shoot 18 if he wants, as far as I'm concerned," McCaffery said.

"I know I can make shots," Garza said. "I felt like I could hit all night."

Illinois (16-6, 8-3), which had won seven in a row, led 62-61 with 4:03 to play. But the Hawkeyes (16-6, 7-4) then shut out the Illini until Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3 with four seconds left.