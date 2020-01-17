Gill Byrd steps away from Illinois football program, Illini add two new coaches

Byrd coached at Illinois for two seasons after working with Smith for the St. Louis Rams, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Gill Byrd is like a brother to me,” Lovie Smith said. “We have coached together at four different stops and he has had an incredible influence on the teams and players at each place he’s been. As good a coach as he is on the field, Gill is even a better person. I hope for nothing but the best for Gill and his family. We will miss him greatly around our program.”

Davis comes to Illinois following two seasons at Hutchinson Community College where he had been promoted to associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. Davis was a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas for the 2014-16 seasons. During his playing career as a defensive tackle at Arkansas from 2008-12, he made 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. A native of College Park, Ga. (Banneker HS), also served as a volunteer coach at Fayetteville (Ark.) High School in 2013 before joining Arkansas as a graduate assistant.