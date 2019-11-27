Giorgi Bezhanishvili readjusting to familiar role with the addition of Kofi Cockburn

CHAMPAIGN — Giorgi Bezhanishvili leaned on a wall in the in the bowels of the State Farm Center, his black headphones pulled off of his ears enough so he could engage in a conversation before a post players workout on Monday evening.
The conversation came just a day before he went on the State Farm Center floor with freshman Kofi Cockburn for the seventh game of the season. The two are close off the court, so close that Bezhanishvili has let Cockburn borrow his bicycle to navigate campus; and so close that the only thing weird about the two sharing a tandem bike would be the sheer size of the two people traversing the streets on it.
Their closeness has helped ease the transition of Bezhanishvili playing the "four position" and effectively reducing the number of touches he gets in the post, where he moved his feet like a tap dancer around defenders last year en route to a wildly successful season. But in this conversation on Monday, Bezhanishvili offered a quick reminder that he isn't learning a new position. He's simply getting re-engaged with a position that he's played for most of his life. In fact, last year was the first time he played center in his basketball career — necessitated by the lack of size on the Illinois basketball team.
“It was definitely an adjustment from last year, but if you look at my career I always played the four," Bezhanishvili said. "Not once in my life have I played back to the basket. ... I never, ever walked into the gym and said, ‘I will work on my hook shot.’ I never worked on it."
Bezhanishvili was dominant at times in the post and averaged 11 points and 5.7 rebounds as a freshman, including a 35-point game against Rutgers to set the Illinois freshman scoring record. In truth, he isn't entirely sure how he had so much success playing center. He got in a flow, he said.
But the addition of Cockburn, a 7-foot, 290-pound center, allowed Bezhanishvili to move back to his natural position this year. It took him a few games to iron out the wrinkles, though. He scored 11 points against Nicholls State in the season opener, but just nine against Grand Canyon and six against Arizona.
Then things started to click. In his last four games he's averaging 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He looks comfortable again. He played with bigger players in Austria and was a facilitating big man on the perimeter who could dribble, shoot and pass. He did the same in one year at The Patrick School in New Jersey before arriving in Champaign.
“Four is kind of a more natural position for me, to be honest," Bezhanishvili said. "Last year I really got adjusted to it and I was really kind of playing center. Now, I’m really adjusting back to what my natural position really is and how I really played and shooting a little bit of 3s and driving the ball and passing and doing all that stuff. Now I’m kind of finding myself back to what I've played in my career."
You have free articles remaining.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is allowing Bezhanishvili to take more 3-pointers, largely because Underwood said Bezhanishvili shot as many 3-pointers in the offseason as anyone. He's 5-of-8 on those this season, and that ability has allowed him to show off his passing game. When he was in Austria, he learned a trick from a "37-year-old" point guard, a kind of trick he hadn't seen anyone successfully pull of to that level. It's a fake 3-pointer that gets the defense off its feet only to fire a quick fastball inside to, in this case, Cockburn.
It's a little trick, but it shows off his basketball intellect. Underwood and his coaching staff showed Bezhanishvili tons of film early in the offseason to help get him comfortable within the offense. Continued growth is a matter of repetition, Underwood said.
“The ball is not sticking," Underwood said. "He’s not trying to do too much every time he’s catching it. Now he’s just popping it and making easy, simple plays. The first three or four games, in particular, the ball stuck in his hands. He felt like he had to be the guy to try to make the pass or make the play and now he’s just poppin’ it."
It doesn't mean Bezhanishvili won't get his post touches. He had back-to-back hook shots in Tuesday's win over Lindenwood — a game that didn't provide much of a challenge for the Illini (6-1). There's more of his game that he's allowed to showcase now: The passing, the dribbling and the shooting.
Much like last season, he's seeking a flow to allow him to take off.
"When you adjust to something as a center, I was adjusting to playing back to the basket," Bezhanishvili said. "Now I’m adjusting back to more of a four player, and I’ve still got the back-to-the-basket game. There was definitely an adjustment and there still is. I wouldn’t say I’m the most comfortable out there still. Once I feel like I get to that mode and I’m in a flow at that position, I feel like I could do really, really good things."
PHOTOS: Illinois beats Lewis in exhibition game
Celebration 12 11.01.19.JPG
Bezhanisvili_Giorgi 5 11.01.19.JPG
Bezhanisvili_Giorgi 6 11.01.19.JPG
Bosmans_Verdonk Benjamin 11 11.01.19.JPG
Celebration 12 11.01.19.JPG
Cockburn_Kofi 1 11.01.19.JPG
Cockburn_Kofi 2 11.01.19.JPG
Cockburn_Kofi 3 11.01.19.JPG
Cockburn_Kofi 4 11.01.19.JPG
Cockburn_Kofi 5 11.01.19.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 9 11.01.19.JPG
Feliz_Andres 1 11.01.19.JPG
Feliz_Andres 2 11.01.19.JPG
Feliz_Andres 3 11.01.19.JPG
Feliz_Andres 4 11.01.19.JPG
Frazier_Trent 7 11.01.19.JPG
Underwood_Brad 8 11.01.19.JPG
Williams_Damonte 10 11.01.19.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25