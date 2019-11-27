Giorgi Bezhanishvili readjusting to familiar role with the addition of Kofi Cockburn

“It was definitely an adjustment from last year, but if you look at my career I always played the four," Bezhanishvili said. "Not once in my life have I played back to the basket. ... I never, ever walked into the gym and said, ‘I will work on my hook shot.’ I never worked on it."

Bezhanishvili was dominant at times in the post and averaged 11 points and 5.7 rebounds as a freshman, including a 35-point game against Rutgers to set the Illinois freshman scoring record. In truth, he isn't entirely sure how he had so much success playing center. He got in a flow, he said.

But the addition of Cockburn, a 7-foot, 290-pound center, allowed Bezhanishvili to move back to his natural position this year. It took him a few games to iron out the wrinkles, though. He scored 11 points against Nicholls State in the season opener, but just nine against Grand Canyon and six against Arizona.

Then things started to click. In his last four games he's averaging 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He looks comfortable again. He played with bigger players in Austria and was a facilitating big man on the perimeter who could dribble, shoot and pass. He did the same in one year at The Patrick School in New Jersey before arriving in Champaign.