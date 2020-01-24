Giorgi Bezhanishvili's 3-point shot can open up more offense for Illinois basketball

He's now made 10 3-pointers this season, but has expanded his game out of the post in the last two. Against Northwestern, he hit a few baseline jump shots to force Wildcats coach Chris Collins' hand on defense.

“I think it’s great for the team," Bezhanishvili said. "If players are still not going to guard me, I’m going to keep shooting. Obviously I made a couple now and I feel like I will make them. It’s really great for our team that the defender will not be sitting in the paint anymore, hopefully. If they are, then we knock down more shots; that’s it."

Bezhanishvili is confident in his 3-point shot, and not just because of in-game success. Those kinds of successes are nice, but because he firmly believes in how much work he's put in on those particular shots.

“Every single day I work," he said. "I’m always confident in myself in the way of I look at myself in the mirror every night before I go to sleep. I’m like, ‘I worked today. I busted my (butt).’ It’s not that I’m coming out and I’m shooting those 3s and I’m missing them and I haven’t worked on it.