Giorgi Bezhanishvili strikes with mid-range game for Illinois basketball in win over Northwestern

“I feel like that’s a great tool to have and I feel like that’s a long-lost tool," he said on Friday.

Similarities between the teams

When the Illini went to Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston last season, they were a young team trying to find their way. They left with a heartbreaking loss to the Wildcats and found a few more of those losses on the way to a 12-21 record.

But those losses provided a hardened shell and valuable experiences that have helped the team surpass last season's record and become nationally ranked for the first time since 2014.

Collins and this season's version of Northwestern are in a similar situation. Saturday's loss was the fifth by Northwestern by five or fewer points, and it has lost three straight road conference games by single digits.

"You just saw their young kids coming," Collins said of seeing Illinois early last season. "You saw Ayo, you saw Giorgi, you saw these guys and you saw what they could be and they finally broke through. When they broke through, they gained that confidence and now they've become a team that can compete with anybody.