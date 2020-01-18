Giorgi Bezhanishvili strikes with mid-range game for Illinois basketball in win over Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN — Northwestern was going to live with Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili shooting mid-range jump shots.
Bezhanishvili entered Saturday's 75-71 game against Northwestern shooting 38.9 percent on two-point jump shots, per Hoop-Math. It was a reasonable decision for Northwestern head coach Chris Collins to force the Wildcats' defense to adjust.
He hit three early ones and finished 6-of-9 shooting for 13 points, his first double-figure point total since a Dec. 11 win against Michigan. As Collins was walking out of the post-game press conference, he ran into Bezhanishvili.
"Where did that J come from?" Collins asked.
The answer is simple: Practice. Bezhanishvili and walk-ons Zach Griffith and Samson Oladimeji play a game where they shoot from five spots on the floor. Whoever makes the most shots wins.
"Shout-out to Zeema (Griffith) and shout-out to my guy Samson," Bezhanishvili.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said the team got a lot of shots in that mid-range, close-corner area. Assistant coach Orlando Antigua helps the big men with those shots.
"It's huge," Underwood said of those jump shots. "You have to be able to extend them."
Dosunmu focusing on all 3 levels
Basketball analytics and stat-heads are quick to say that the mid-range shot isn't an effective shot anymore. Layups and 3-pointers are quickly pointed to as a way of life. Layups are high-percentage shots and 3-pointers have extra value.
But Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu doesn't want his offensive game to be limited to two levels of scoring. That third level, the mid-range shot, is important and has been a point of practice for Dosunmu.
"I don't want to be labeled as a two-level scorer where I either go to the basket or I shoot the 3," Dosunmu said on Friday before Illinois hosted Northwestern. "I want to be labeled as a three-level scorer, so I've been working on my finishes and mid-range pullups."
According to hoop-math.com, he's shooting 34.9 percent on two-point jump shots. Dosunmu was 3-of-6 on mid-range shots in last week's win against Rutgers, according to Barttorvik.com, after going 3-of-20 in the three combined games prior to that.
“I feel like that’s a great tool to have and I feel like that’s a long-lost tool," he said on Friday.
Similarities between the teams
When the Illini went to Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston last season, they were a young team trying to find their way. They left with a heartbreaking loss to the Wildcats and found a few more of those losses on the way to a 12-21 record.
But those losses provided a hardened shell and valuable experiences that have helped the team surpass last season's record and become nationally ranked for the first time since 2014.
Collins and this season's version of Northwestern are in a similar situation. Saturday's loss was the fifth by Northwestern by five or fewer points, and it has lost three straight road conference games by single digits.
"You just saw their young kids coming," Collins said of seeing Illinois early last season. "You saw Ayo, you saw Giorgi, you saw these guys and you saw what they could be and they finally broke through. When they broke through, they gained that confidence and now they've become a team that can compete with anybody.
"It's really a good motto for us. I think we're in kind of a similar boat, playing a lot of young kids and they're getting great experience. It's hard in a conference like this. You're playing great teams that are well-coached and you've got to play a lot of great basketball in order to win."
Illini struggle to land knockout punch
The largest lead of the game that Illinois had on Saturday was nine points, and that didn't happen until late in the second half. There were times, though, that the Illini could have created separation and broke the game open.
They just didn't land the coveted knockout punch. Those types of punches, even against a team that's in last place in the Big Ten, are tough to land.
"Northwestern had had very few nights where teams have been able to deliver that knockout punch," Underwood said. "You've got to be able to play for 40 minutes against them and I thought we did that (Saturday)."
