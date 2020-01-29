'He means a lot to me,' Illinois basketball players react to death of Kobe Bryant

Dosunmu, from Chicago, will argue with anyone willing to have the argument that Bryant is the best NBA player of all time. He followed Bryant's career intently, watching games on NBA League Pass, following highlights, the NBA Finals where Kobe won five championships and the Olympics. Bryant named the "Mamba Mentality" for his work ethic and dedication to basketball. Dosunmu latched on to that mindset and the ability Bryant had to seize the moment while showing much of his own ability to do the same.

The two met at a Nike Camp, Dosunmu said, where he took a photo with Bryant and talked with him about life and basketball.

“I asked him a lot of questions and I asked him how he handled the spotlight so early in his career and the obstacles that he had to achieve and overcome," Dosunmu said. "We just sat and talked. He flew in, we talked and that was a great experience."

Dosunmu began gravitating to Bryant's mindset after the Lakers lost in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics in 2008. Bryant vowed to work through it and win the following season, and the Lakers did just that, beating the Celtics to win the championship in 2009.