Here's why Illinois punter Blake Hayes is raising awareness and funds for Connor's Run

The motto for the run this year is "Connor's Run your way" meaning anywhere, anyhow. The run is typically 18.8 kilometres, symbolic of the distance Robert Connor Dawes ran from his home to the boatshed to prepare for the upcoming rowing season before his diagnosis. There's also a 9.6 kilometres run, which is for Dawes' birthday on June 9th.

“From there it really kick-started an inspirational story about how someone was very strong minded and came about to influence a lot of people," Hayes said.

This year, Hayes elected to bike 20 kilometres, about 12.5 miles, to save the legs a bit. He's raising funds here, with a goal of raising $400. Here's how you can participate.

“Whatever you want to do, if you want to run 18.8 kilometres or some people were doing 20 push-ups a day," Hayes said. "... Anything that people want to do, any form of exercise can be everyday, a month, once a week, once a month. It really doesn’t matter, just raising awareness and raising funds for the cause."