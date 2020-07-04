House of 'Paign cruises past War Tampa in first round of The Basketball Tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the inside of Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Andres Feliz found out his senior season — and college career — was over.

The coronavirus pandemic stopped the season before the Illinois men's basketball team played in the Big Ten Tournament and before the Illini had a chance to snap an NCAA Tournament spell.

Season over. The world has changed so much since the middle of March when the college basketball season, and sports as a whole, were shut down.

Feliz spent his time in Kentucky, working out as much as he could and finding parks to get shots up. He stayed ready for whenever his next basketball opportunity came.

On Saturday, Feliz got that opportunity in the first round of The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, single-elimination, winner-take-all 25 team tournament as a member of the House of 'Paign, a team comprised of five alumni of the Illinois men's basketball team.