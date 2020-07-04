House of 'Paign cruises past War Tampa in first round of The Basketball Tournament

Always steady, Feliz picked up where he left off. He played tough defense, found paths to the rim for layups through even the most obstructed roads and scored 20 points to go with seven rebounds in House of 'Paign's 76-53 opening-round win over War Tampa, a team comprised of mostly Auburn alums.
House of 'Paign plays Carmen's Crew, an Ohio State alumni team that is the tournament's top seed and reigning champion at 3 p.m. Wednesday inside a quarantined bubble in Columbus, Ohio.
Mike Daum led House of 'Paign with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Malcom Hill scored 15 points and Billy Garrett added nine for House of 'Paign, a first-year team in the tournament.
House of 'Paign rolled from the start behind the play of Feliz, Daum, the No. 7 all-time leading scorer in the NCAA who played at South Dakota State, and Hill, the No. 3 all-time leading scorer in Illinois men's basketball history. Garrett is a Chicago Morgan Park alum who played his college basketball at DePaul.
House of 'Paign never trailed in the game and led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter. Daum, though, was a constant force for House of 'Paign. He hit four 3-pointers, and was particularly a threat in the pick-and-pop game.
This story will be updated.
