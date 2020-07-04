You are the owner of this article.
House of 'Paign cruises past War Tampa in first round of The Basketball Tournament
House of 'Paign cruises past War Tampa in first round of The Basketball Tournament

Daum

South Dakota State graduate Mike Daum led the House of 'Paign in scoring on Saturday night in an opening-round win.

 Ben Solomon, The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the inside of Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Andres Feliz found out his senior season — and college career — was over.

The coronavirus pandemic stopped the season before the Illinois men's basketball team played in the Big Ten Tournament and before the Illini had a chance to snap an NCAA Tournament spell.

Season over. The world has changed so much since the middle of March when the college basketball season, and sports as a whole, were shut down.

Feliz spent his time in Kentucky, working out as much as he could and finding parks to get shots up. He stayed ready for whenever his next basketball opportunity came.

On Saturday, Feliz got that opportunity in the first round of The Basketball Tournament, a $1 million, single-elimination, winner-take-all 25 team tournament as a member of the House of 'Paign, a team comprised of five alumni of the Illinois men's basketball team.

Always steady, Feliz picked up where he left off. He played tough defense, found paths to the rim for layups through even the most obstructed roads and scored 20 points to go with seven rebounds in House of 'Paign's 76-53 opening-round win over War Tampa, a team comprised of mostly Auburn alums. 

House of 'Paign plays Carmen's Crew, an Ohio State alumni team that is the tournament's top seed and reigning champion at 3 p.m. Wednesday inside a quarantined bubble in Columbus, Ohio.

Mike Daum led House of 'Paign with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Malcom Hill scored 15 points and Billy Garrett added nine for House of 'Paign, a first-year team in the tournament.

House of 'Paign rolled from the start behind the play of Feliz, Daum, the No. 7 all-time leading scorer in the NCAA who played at South Dakota State, and Hill, the No. 3 all-time leading scorer in Illinois men's basketball history. Garrett is a Chicago Morgan Park alum who played his college basketball at DePaul.

House of 'Paign never trailed in the game and led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter. Daum, though, was a constant force for House of 'Paign. He hit four 3-pointers, and was particularly a threat in the pick-and-pop game.

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

