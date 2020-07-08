House of 'Paign upsets top-seeded, defending champs Carmen's Crew in second round of The Basketball Tournament

"It's moments like that where you're able to calm yourself during the game, like, 'Man, my teammates have my back. I have theirs. Let's go,' and we're ready to go again."

Still, Carmen's Crew has had big moments in this tournament and stormed back after Craft drew a charge that led to a 3-pointer by William Buford in the fourth quarter to take a 64-63 lead with 5:51 left. Games in the tournament are decided by the Elam Ending: A target score is created by adding eight points to the leading team's total at the first dead ball when under four minutes.

Carmen's Crew had the ball, a one-point lead and could have extended that lead to three points before the Elam Ending. Instead, House of 'Paign got a stop that led to a layup from Hill for a one-point lead with 4:41 to go. House of 'Paign got another stop on the next possession and this time Daum drained a 3-pointer for a four-point lead entering the Elam ending.

"That was the game," LaTulip said.

Now the team marches on and into the quarterfinals, three wins away from a $1 million reward given to the winner of the tournament. They're not done. They'll keep watching film and practicing, but they'll do so having knocked off the top seed.