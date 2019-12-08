How a bowl game helps Illinois football on the recruiting front

CHAMPAIGN — It was a big recruiting weekend for Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith and Co., and it was fruitful.
The Illini landed a verbal commitment from 2021 quarterback Samari Collier, a three-star from DeSoto, Texas and a commitment from 2020 defensive tackle Anthony Shipton, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Cerritos College, a community college in California.
Those two are in addition to Lavar Gardner, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound defensive back and linebacker from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas for the Class of 2020. Gardner committed in November. This is one of the busiest weeks in recruiting for Smith, who hopped on a plane to continue hitting the trail on Sunday night.
The 2019 class has 10 verbal commitments, including one from four-star receiver Jadon Thompson from Naperville Central, as of Sunday and Smith and his staff surely aren't done. The early signing period is approaching runs from Dec. 18-20.
Smith is armed with selling the development of his program from 27 losses in three seasons to a spot on Dec. 30 in the Redbox Bowl against California. The pitch is the same, but a bowl game and the addition of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center give added weight to Illinois' message to recruits.
“The response we’ve gotten has changed," Smith said. "Everybody realizes what we’ve done. We’re excited about that, excited about playing a good Cal team."
Smith said that he and potential recruits watched Ohio State beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night. That game is exactly where Smith wants to be, and it didn't hurt that Illinois stunned Wisconsin earlier this season.
The Smith Center opened up in training camp, and some recruits hadn't gotten to view the $79.2 million facility.
“The vision we have for our program, this is the first time we’ve gone through a recruiting weekend in the new Smith Center," Smith said. "Does it make a difference? It makes a big difference. That’s a whole lot of fun to get people here and just show them exactly what we have to offer: Champaign, the University of Illinois and our program as a whole.
“Everything you would expect is exactly how it is right now. Are people listening to us more? Yes. Do people know what we did this year? They don’t remember the last couple games and we’re trying not to, also, for the record. What they remember is what we did. Football people know how hard it is for a program like ours to become a a player. I continue to talk about being relevant again in college football and that’s where we’re headed."
Some players on this team mentioned their desire to come help turn a program around. This program has taken a leap this season and broke a bowl drought that dated back to 2014. There's something special, they say, to being a key contributor on a rebuilding team.
At least, Illinois junior cornerback Nate Hobbs heard the message and would still receive it the same way.
"I think it definitely would have," Hobbs said. "When you're young and coming out of high school, I feel like a lot of kids want to go to something that's on the rise and something that's up-and-coming rather than something that's there and just being there. Some people do just want to go to a program that's already on top somewhere. I feel like when I was 17 or 18, a story like this and being able to be a part of something and turning around something and something that's bigger than yourself and representing for not only you and your family, but for a school like this and a city like this that's been through so much and stuck with us through the ups and downs, I feel like that would have influenced me to come."
