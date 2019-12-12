How a play by Giorgi Bezhanishvili in a win against No. 5 Michigan shows growth in Illinois basketball

“I knew it was a side ball screen. I looked at their coach, he looked at me and then I told Trent (Frazier), like 5, a side ball screen was coming. I think that really messed them up. I think. Maybe not. We were really, really prepared, I feel like and we’ve just got to take it even to the next level going into the next game. Just being really, really prepared."

The result was Frazier jumping in front of the pass for a steal and getting the ball to teammate Kipper Nichols who was fouled and split a pair of free throws. Howard heard everything Bezhanishvili said before he stepped in, and Michigan's first-year coach Juwan Howard stood from roughly 10 feet away from Bezhanishvili and watched him yell the entire play into his teammates. When Bezhanishvili finally stopped speaking, Howard chuckled.

“I actually called out the wrong play," Howard said. "That’s why I laughed. It’s cute."

It doesn't appear that Howard called the wrong play. It looked more like Bezhanishvili read, studied and communicated the scouting report with precision. The reality of it, is that kind of play and execution of a scouting report had largely been missing until the last two games. There was nothing of the sort in the first half against Miami nine days before the Illini knocked off No. 5 Michigan.