How a play by Giorgi Bezhanishvili in a win against No. 5 Michigan shows growth in Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — As Giorgi Bezhanishvili was preparing to check back into the game with 12 minutes, 38 seconds left against No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday, he heard the Michigan coaching staff call out a play and immediately recognized it.
Bezhanishvili stood just in front of the scorer's table and screamed at his teammates, instructing them about what would happen on the in-bounds pass. At first, the barking was directed in the area of guard Andres Feliz, but Bezhanishvili has a loudness about him, and his words were clear from all over.
And, well, it's best to let Bezhanishvili take it from here.
“I looked at their coach and he called out a play, which was 'five' actually," he said. "The whole entire team knew the play because we were really dialed in, watched a lot of film and just really prepared as a whole team. I was closest to their coach who called the play.
“I knew it was a side ball screen. I looked at their coach, he looked at me and then I told Trent (Frazier), like 5, a side ball screen was coming. I think that really messed them up. I think. Maybe not. We were really, really prepared, I feel like and we’ve just got to take it even to the next level going into the next game. Just being really, really prepared."
The result was Frazier jumping in front of the pass for a steal and getting the ball to teammate Kipper Nichols who was fouled and split a pair of free throws. Howard heard everything Bezhanishvili said before he stepped in, and Michigan's first-year coach Juwan Howard stood from roughly 10 feet away from Bezhanishvili and watched him yell the entire play into his teammates. When Bezhanishvili finally stopped speaking, Howard chuckled.
“I actually called out the wrong play," Howard said. "That’s why I laughed. It’s cute."
It doesn't appear that Howard called the wrong play. It looked more like Bezhanishvili read, studied and communicated the scouting report with precision. The reality of it, is that kind of play and execution of a scouting report had largely been missing until the last two games. There was nothing of the sort in the first half against Miami nine days before the Illini knocked off No. 5 Michigan.
That moment in the second half neatly balled up an area of growth for Illinois in its last two games, where one point separates Illinois from a sweep of a pair of top-five teams and a split of those opponents. There hasn't been that type of communication and execution, Underwood said, early in the season.
"It’s attention to detail," he said. "It’s the guys focused on the scouting report and then communicating it and having that connectivity. We all know Giorgi talks, but yeah, that’s one thing to not just know it and say it, but to remember it. OK, we know what’s coming. Again, that’s a tribute to our staff and our players to point those things out."
The first half of the Miami loss, another one-point stinger, could have provided a wake-up call to a team with the talent to return to the NCAA Tournament but with things it still needs to fine tune. Underwood has been over the moon with his team's execution of the scouting report in the last two games, short of a blown switch between guards Ayo Dosunmu and Feliz.
"The one thing I was so excited about with the Maryland game was there were so few mistakes," Underwood said. "When they scored, it was through us or on a 30-footer with eight seconds to go that we didn’t expect them to shoot. We made so few mistakes and again (Wednesday), that’s attention to detail. That’s guys understanding, and I use the word connectivity. .... Our connectivity, our togetherness on that end has been much, much improved."
