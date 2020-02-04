How Al Davis went from community college co-defensive coordinator to Illinois football defensive tackles coach

"Just being a fan and watching the game of football for a long time, you know what he did when he was in Chicago then going on to the Bucs," Davis said. "He’s done a great job here. I was able to pay attention to him. Obviously the JUCO level, you want to take a look at each school that’s coming through to recruit the kids. They did a good job of recruiting in our place. That day he came through, I was on my stuff."

Davis inherits a young group of defensive tackles that lack a lot of experience at the college level. Splitting the coaches into two positions allows for a more hands-on approach, which was important to Smith in filling out his coaching staff.

“We talk an awful lot around here about how we develop the man first," Smith said. "We need a guy who knows how to do that. Recruiting is a part of it. We want good teachers, stern teachers who know how to coach football. We’re getting ready to win a lot of — we got started this year, but that process continues of winning football games. It was all of that. Once you start talking to people, you know if they’re a good fit. It was obvious."