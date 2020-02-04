How Al Davis went from community college co-defensive coordinator to Illinois football defensive tackles coach

CHAMPAIGN — Before Lovie Smith left Hutchinson Community College on a routine recruiting visit, he knew he had to get co-defensive coordinator Al Davis' phone number.
There was a natural connection between Smith, Illinois' football coach, and Davis, the former University of Arkansas defensive tackle who was in his second year at Hutchinson. Smith and Davis talked players at Hutchinson who could be a fit at Illinois, and that conversation morphed into talks about football and techniques. Smith's interest was piqued and he asked Davis for his number.
"I was that impressed with him," Smith said. "You always try to have a list of players and a list of coaches available in case positions open up."
That position opened last month when former Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark accepted a position as the linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins. Smith interviewed about five people, he said, and had widespread interest. Davis emerged as a perfect fit and was hired as the team's defensive tackles coach — Smith also hired Jimmy Lindsey as the defensive ends coach.
Davis didn't entirely expect the exchange of his phone number to turn into this, but it was hardly by accident. He treated every college coach who talked through Hutchinson as a potential employer, always on top of his game and hoping to impress, to advance to the Division I level.
He comes to Illinois following two seasons at Hutchinson where he had been promoted to associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. Davis was a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas for the 2014-16 seasons. During his playing career as a defensive tackle at Arkansas from 2008-12, he made 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. A native of College Park, Ga., he also served as a volunteer coach at Fayetteville (Ark.) High School in 2013 before joining Arkansas as a graduate assistant.
Finally, a full-time assistant coaching job was at his feet.
“I’d be lying to you if I said I thought it was going to be what it is right now," Davis said. "When I gave coach my card that day, obviously I was excited about it. I felt like I had done a good enough job that day to at least make him remember my name. When I did get that phone call from coach, one I was super excited just to be on the phone with coach.
"I can’t even tell you what my emotions were like because at that level, everyone wants to get out. The kids, the coaches that are at that level coaching — the goal is to not be at that level forever, it’s to move up. When you do get a phone call from a head coach at at a power five school, you’re pretty excited about it. That day I was ecstatic about it. It’s a big time opportunity for me."
Davis said he coaches the way he plays: hard-nosed and high energy. The defensive tackles on the Illinois roster — Jamal Woods, Moses Okpala, Calvin Avery and the three the Illini signed during the early signing period, to name a few — are a direct reflection of himself.
He'll instill that coaching philosophy with Smith as his direct boss — both as a head coach and defensive coordinator. Of course Davis knew about Smith before officially meeting at Hutchinson. Davis joined the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2013, the year after Smith was fired.
"Just being a fan and watching the game of football for a long time, you know what he did when he was in Chicago then going on to the Bucs," Davis said. "He’s done a great job here. I was able to pay attention to him. Obviously the JUCO level, you want to take a look at each school that’s coming through to recruit the kids. They did a good job of recruiting in our place. That day he came through, I was on my stuff."
Davis inherits a young group of defensive tackles that lack a lot of experience at the college level. Splitting the coaches into two positions allows for a more hands-on approach, which was important to Smith in filling out his coaching staff.
“We talk an awful lot around here about how we develop the man first," Smith said. "We need a guy who knows how to do that. Recruiting is a part of it. We want good teachers, stern teachers who know how to coach football. We’re getting ready to win a lot of — we got started this year, but that process continues of winning football games. It was all of that. Once you start talking to people, you know if they’re a good fit. It was obvious."
