How Ayo Dosunmu approaches late-game moments for Illinois basketball

Every Illinois possession in the final 4:16 of the game rolled through Dosunmu. He dished to Griffin for 3-pointers on two straight possessions, passed to Frazier out of a timeout for a triple in the corner, drove to the hoop for a layup, then hit the 3-pointer. All of those plays were like moving chess pieces. He knew he had Davison and the Wisconsin defense in checkmate and moved his last piece.

"That’s four plays in a row that the play was called for me, but that doesn’t mean I have to shoot it," Dosunmu said. "Now the defense is scrambled. I hit Kofi three late lobs in a row, and now the big is hurrying to get back and I turned the corner and got a layup late game. Then I hit Alan coming off that screen, now his man is standing and I have an ISO situation and I feel like that’s where I want to get to.

"Just playing the game the right way, in those situations, then when it’s time to ultimately close the game out, you will be prepared because the defense is settled in and it’s your time to shine."

Being a closer doesn't always mean taking the shot, Dosunmu said. It's about making the best play, the passes that set a defense in motion. But when it's time to shoot, he's ready. He has the experience both good and bad.