How Ayo Dosunmu is using the mid-range jumper to elevate his game for No. 23 Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — The workout was meticulous and teetered on being manic, but each shot Ayo Dosunmu launched and each stop he took was perfectly crafted and thought out.
Dribble. Pull up. Shoot. Over and over again.
Before the Illinois men's basketball team even began practice on Saturday afternoon, Dosunmu, assistant coach Chin Coleman and two student managers stood alone on Lou Henson Court inside the State Farm Center for a workout. Dosunmu moved from one elbow to the other, sprinkled in some 3-pointers with a dash of free throws. Coleman talked about when to accelerate, when to decelerate. Much of the workout circled around Dosunmu hitting mid-range, pull-up jumpers — a staple of his game this year.
“It’s all about making adjustments," Dosunmu said after hitting 4-of-7 mid-range jumpers against Northwestern on Thursday. "Last year I either shot 3s or shot layups. This year coaches and a lot of scouts thought that they had it figured out. They thought I was the same player, but, of course, it’s all about making adjustments."
Roughly two hours before No. 23 Illinois beat Indiana on Sunday for its fourth straight win, Dosunmu emerged from the locker room, picked his pre-game music and went elbow to elbow on the floor working on his mid-range jumper before shooting 3-pointers.
His ability to shoot and make the mid-range pull-up a part of his game didn't happen on accident, or overnight. Dosunmu, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who is leading the team in scoring, put in countless hours to make the shot, which is not analytically favorable, a weapon.
"I got in the gym and wanted to elevate my game," Dosunmu said. "Now I can go around you, shoot the 3 or make a mid-range. Now it keeps them off balance. It’s a game of chess, making adjustments and just getting better and better."
He's shooting 54.4 percent on two-point attempts this season, and, according to BartTorvik.com, is shooting 37.3 percent (54-143) on mid-range jumpers. He shot 26.5 percent (26-98) on those same shots last season.
The knock on Dosunmu coming out of Chicago Morgan Park two years ago was that he couldn't shoot, though he made 53.5 percent (60 of 112) of his 3-pointers as a senior on his way to a Class 3A state championship.
You have free articles remaining.
Dosunmu has shut the door on teams this season with his shooting ability.
He hit a step-back 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to seal a win at Wisconsin on Jan. 7. Ten days after that, Dosunmu hit a crossover jumper to put Illinois up by five with 18 seconds remaining in a home win against Northwestern.
At Purdue on Jan. 21, he displayed his pull-up jumper with back-to-back mid-range shots after the Boilermakers had gotten back to within single digits with five minutes to play. Then, of course, was a Jan. 25 game against Michigan where he hit a pull-up jumper over Zavier Simpson with 0.5 seconds left on the clock to win the game by two points.
On Feb. 18 at Penn State, Dosunmu hit a floater to give Illinois a four-point lead on the way to snapping what was a four-game losing streak.
By most measures, a mid-range jumper isn't a great shot, but Dosunmu is drilling them. He's shot at least 50 percent on mid-range jumpers 10 times this season, per BarTorvik.
“It’s one of the reasons he’s gotten really good at them," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He’s really cerebral. He understands that everybody lives and dies by 3s and layups and that’s a shot you often get is the mid-range pull-up. He’s got great size. He’s got the ability to stop on a dime. He’s put in a ton of time working on it. His long floater, instead of that, it’s a pull-up jumper and he’s been great with it. He was great with it at Northwestern the other night and continues to put pressure on the defense with his pull-ups."
Two years after his ability to shoot the ball was put into question, he's made himself into a good shooter, particularly from mid-range. After his workout, he went to film and then to practice. The next day, he hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 left against Indiana to give the Illini a five-point lead, then hit two free throws with four seconds left to assure a win.
“I think the one thing that people should never, or I guess quit, underestimating Ayo is that he has weaknesses," Underwood said. "If he has a weakness, he’s going to work on it. He’s been able to shore up really everything in his game from 3-point shooting, and that was the big rap coming out of high school, and we’ll he’s a good layup maker and that’s all he shoots and had to shoot in high school.... If people tell Ayo he can’t do something, he goes out and proves them wrong. That’s kind of his mentality."
PHOTOS: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Illinois Basketball
Illini Dosunmu
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Nebraska Illinois Basketball
Illinois Penn St Basketball
Illinois Penn St Basketball
FILE PHOTO: Ayo Dosunmu
FILE PHOTO: Dosunmu_Ayo 1 01.30.20
Illinois Basketball photo
Illinois Michigan Basketball
Illinois Michigan Basketball
sports skybox photo
Ayo Dosunmu head shot 2020
FILE PHOTO: Dosunmu_Ayo 4 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 2 01.18.20.JPG
Rutgers Illinois Basketball
Rutgers Illinois Basketball
UWvIllinois07.jpg (copy)
Illini basketball
Missouri Illinois Basketball
GALLERY-illini-v-old_dominion-002-121419.JPG
Ayo
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25