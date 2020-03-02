How Ayo Dosunmu is using the mid-range jumper to elevate his game for No. 23 Illinois basketball

On Feb. 18 at Penn State, Dosunmu hit a floater to give Illinois a four-point lead on the way to snapping what was a four-game losing streak.

By most measures, a mid-range jumper isn't a great shot, but Dosunmu is drilling them. He's shot at least 50 percent on mid-range jumpers 10 times this season, per BarTorvik.

“It’s one of the reasons he’s gotten really good at them," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He’s really cerebral. He understands that everybody lives and dies by 3s and layups and that’s a shot you often get is the mid-range pull-up. He’s got great size. He’s got the ability to stop on a dime. He’s put in a ton of time working on it. His long floater, instead of that, it’s a pull-up jumper and he’s been great with it. He was great with it at Northwestern the other night and continues to put pressure on the defense with his pull-ups."

Two years after his ability to shoot the ball was put into question, he's made himself into a good shooter, particularly from mid-range. After his workout, he went to film and then to practice. The next day, he hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 left against Indiana to give the Illini a five-point lead, then hit two free throws with four seconds left to assure a win.