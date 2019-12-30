DECATUR — Decatur native and University of Illinois junior Devin Niederbrach came to Lock Stock & Barrel Monday optimistic about the chances of his team in the Redbox Bowl.

“After the win against Wisconsin and Michigan State," he said, "I had a lot of hope."

Across the region, fans turned to televisions and streaming services to see if the Fighting Illini could deliver a victory from Levi's Stadium, but the California Golden Bears proved too much. The final score: 35-20.

Despite the loss, the game in Santa Clara, California, was still memorable as the Illini's first trip to a bowl game since 2014. For fans, it was a chance to celebrate.

Sitting at the table nearest the bar at Buffalo Wild Wings in Forsyth Monday sat two long-time Illini fans and alumni decked out in bright orange shirts. Judy and Art Richard’s chairs were turned to face the Redbox Bowl playing on oversized TV screens as they ate their wings and burger.

Art Richard said they have been Illini fans for 50 years or more. The couple came to the chain specifically to watch the big game and eat.

The pair liked “to have people around,” and a crowd they could resonate with, Art Richard said. “It’s nice to see a bunch of people around.”

Art Richard said the season has “been better than it has the last three years,” acknowledging the team’s below average past couple of years. He said he and his wife used to go to more away games, but tend to make it to a few home games throughout the season.

The Richards no longer hope the team will win, Art said, but now, “We just expect it.”

The Fighting Illini’s trip to the Redbox Bowl in California represents a good faith down payment in return for the loyalty of die-hard fans like Brayden Harden, of Decatur. At least, that's the gospel according to the 22-year-old Harden. He said the excitement of a bowl appearance after years of disappointment was a sign that his beloved college team is turning a corner and moving towards the promised land of better things.

“Yeah, it’s good to see (coach Lovie Smith) turn it around since he’s came in,” said Harden, speaking while he dashed into the downtown Lincoln Square Lounge to grab a bite to eat while the game played on a TV over the bar.

“Lovie’s come in, got a quarterback transfer from Michigan (Brandon Peters), a big tall 6-foot-5-inch guy, and he’s been great. I think the Illini are starting to figure it all out.”

Why do fans stay loyal hoping for success and bowl invites despite years of loss and disappointment? “I think for a lot of fans who bleed orange and blue — for the Bears, for the Fighting Illini — we’re just diehard even if the teams do suck for a few years, it doesn’t matter,” added Harden. “You just stay tried and true and, if it works out, you come out on the right end of it.”

Niederbrach said he has enjoyed watching the Illini this year. “This is the best year I’ve seen,” he said.

His mother Karen Niederbrach, a 1990 University of Illinois graduate, sat with Devin Monday afternoon, clad in Illini sweatshirts, at Lock Stock & Barrel.

Karen Niederbrach said they live in the neighborhood and were taking advantage of the big screens. “It’s kind of hard to be” a fan at times,” she said, acknowledging the teams below average record the past couple of years.

All the stars aligned for Doug “The Shed” Teague and a few of his friends on Monday. Teague celebrated his 58th birthday at Buffalo Wild Wings while watching the game. “We’re here for the Illini game and for his birthday,” said Mark Watson. “It’s a double whammy.”

The local sports bar is a regular stomping ground for Teague. “We come here a lot and we know everybody,” he said.

The fans said they were happy with the team’s success so far. “At least we got in a bowl game,” Watson said. “It’s been a long time.”

“It’s better than they have been,” Teague said.

Amy Reynolds chose to watch the game at The Draft Sports Bar and Grill. She sat with other fans dressed in the team’s signature orange.

“This is my father’s shirt,” she said about her orange pullover. “I was raised on Illinois football and basketball because of my father.”

Reynolds father Bill Patterson passed away in 2008. His daughter continues the tradition by attending Illini basketball games and watching the football team, especially during a bowl game. “He would be proud that we were watching the game today,” Reynolds said.

She is a fan of the Smith as well as the team. “My dad was a Chicago Bears fan also,” Reynolds said.

The fans give the coach much of the credit for the team’s success. The team is made up mostly of recruits picked by Smith. “This is showing Lovie’s hand,” said Jim Dellert. “We are hoping they’re going to be a lot better with Lovie’s recruits coming in.”

Pam Bray sat among her friends watching the game, but stuck out a bit while wearing a tan sweater instead of a blue or orange shirt. “I thought it would be cold,” she said about the low temperatures. “I have short sleeve Illini stuff.”

Bray admits her family were bigger fan then she is. “My mom would scream and carry on when the Chief danced,” she said.

— Donnette Beckett, Kennedy Nolen and Tony Reid, of the Herald & Review

