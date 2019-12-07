How Illinois basketball signee Andre Curbelo developed a knack for passing

While he was a prolific scorer back home, he also kept the ball on a string with his handles and could whip behind-the-back and between-the-legs passes to his open teammates. Basketball runs in his family and he recognized from a young age that he had a strong enough IQ to morph into a facilitator on the court while still keeping a stranglehold on find the bottom of the net.

“I knew I was able to pass," Curbelo said. "Then when I got here, I kind of didn’t know I had that on my game. When I realized I was like, ‘Damn, this is working. I’m getting scholarships and everything. I’m going to keep playing the way I am because the coaches like it, college coaches like it, I like it. I feel great.’ I’m telling you, every time I get an assist, I feel better and happier than when I score myself."

As a freshman at LuHi, Curbelo played sparingly as he adjusted to a new role in his new country. By his sophomore year, he took the idea of facilitating and ran with it. He remembers a game early in his career where he careened through the lane and kicked out to an open teammate outside. He liked that feeling. The assists were piling up and he was standing out without forcing shots up.

His coaches reminded him that if he kept playing like that, things were going to manifest themselves in the way that Curbelo had dreamed.