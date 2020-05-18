How Illinois junior twins Sydney and Chase Brown are pushing each other in their Canada garage

CHAMPAIGN — Three-fourths of a home garage in London, Ontario, Canada doubles as a pandemic-proof gym decked out with a squat rack, dumbbells, a cardio machine and plow boxes that was hand-designed by Illinois football twin juniors Sydney and Chase Brown.
Of course, they left enough room for their grandmother to park her car while constructing their oasis to be ready whenever the college football season begins.
The idea itself took a bit of foreshadowing. They returned home from Champaign on March 14 and quickly realized their stay would be extended because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. So they got ahead of the curve, went to the local fitness depot and began purchasing equipment that allows them to stay as ready as possible for the upcoming season.
It's as close as they can get to being inside the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center without actually being there, and the two-a-day sessions have them in some of the best shape of their lives. They're too competitive for their workouts to be anything that resembles casual. In fact, the garage is simply a new venue to display their ultra-competitiveness. It's a flashback to their youth when they'd race each other up trees or down the street by bike or by foot. Naturally there's going to be yelling and pushing and prodding. There always has been.
“We end up getting into arguments," said Sydney Brown, a safety for the Illini. "It’s just a brother thing. We’re pretty intense, especially when it comes to gym. We’re both competitors so we end up … we get into arguments all the time. We’re yelling at each other … talking smack to each other, it’s something that we do. It pushes the both of us. It does get pretty intense when we’re in the garage.
“It’s a little more narrowed down to our workouts. It does bring back those memories of when we were a kid. We’re both big kids."
But the two are together and haven't yet gotten sick of each other — even in the face of heated arguments.
“At the end of the day, we might be saying something to each other that’s pretty hurtful at one point, but 30 seconds later we’re best friends," said Chase Brown, a running back. "We don’t take anything to heart, but at the same time, we’re brothers and it pushes us. Having him around, I’m just so happy because I have an advantage over other people during this pandemic."
More than two months into being together all day everyday, with schedules that revolve around workouts, school work and team meetings, the two aren't sick of each other. Why would they be? They're best friends. On a normal day, they walk to the stadium together, meet between classes, walk home together and FaceTime if their schedules don't allow for them to walk home in tandem. They live together with quarterback Matt Robinson and wide receiver Donny Navarro. Being together all the time is "like normal life back in Champaign."
This kind of togetherness has always been the plan, dating back to when they moved to Florida before their junior year in high school in pursuit of the opportunity to play college football. Sydney Brown signed with Illinois out of high school and Chase Brown signed with Western Michigan, before transferring to Illinois after his freshman season.
"It never felt like, ‘Hey, man, just leave me alone or get away from me.’ It’s never been like that between us because we’ve always been together our entire lives," Sydney Brown said. "I haven’t really gotten sick of him. It feels like it’s just normal having him all the time, looking to my right or to my left and having him just there. I guess that’s just us. I haven’t really felt like I need to get away from the guy yet."
Said Chase Brown: “We go together well. He doesn’t annoy me much. He’s my best friend, how could I get sick of him?"
When they're able to, they said they'll return to Champaign quickly, in part to avoid any potential travel restrictions that could follow. Until then, they'll have the garage — and each other. They'll keep going to their workout space — which they say will stay long after they go back to Champaign — to stay physically ready for football and will keep drawing plays on their respective mirrors to keep mentally sharp.
Both say they are intrinsically motivated and would still put forth the same effort if they weren't bonded by their own twin connection. But it certainly helps to have each other around.
“It’s been great," Sydney Brown said. "It’s a little different because usually we’re separated in meetings. We push each other. To have somebody with me who has a similar mindset and the same goals as me in life, it pushes me to get better. We push each other. He pushes me to work harder in workouts, he pushes me to get up and put the work in that I need to do to be successful. It’s been great working with my brother, having him with me everyday and every single step."
