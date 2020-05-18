How Illinois junior twins Sydney and Chase Brown are pushing each other in their Canada garage

“At the end of the day, we might be saying something to each other that’s pretty hurtful at one point, but 30 seconds later we’re best friends," said Chase Brown, a running back. "We don’t take anything to heart, but at the same time, we’re brothers and it pushes us. Having him around, I’m just so happy because I have an advantage over other people during this pandemic."

More than two months into being together all day everyday, with schedules that revolve around workouts, school work and team meetings, the two aren't sick of each other. Why would they be? They're best friends. On a normal day, they walk to the stadium together, meet between classes, walk home together and FaceTime if their schedules don't allow for them to walk home in tandem. They live together with quarterback Matt Robinson and wide receiver Donny Navarro. Being together all the time is "like normal life back in Champaign."

This kind of togetherness has always been the plan, dating back to when they moved to Florida before their junior year in high school in pursuit of the opportunity to play college football. Sydney Brown signed with Illinois out of high school and Chase Brown signed with Western Michigan, before transferring to Illinois after his freshman season.