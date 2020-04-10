How receiver Desmond Dan committed to the University of Illinois as a graduate transfer

CHAMPAIGN — In the world of college recruiting, Checotah, Okla. isn't necessarily a priority stop for coaches, and Desmond Dan saw it first hand.
The town of 3,700 people is located in the eastern part of the state off of Interstate 40, easier to miss than to find. There's three stoplights in town, and Dan says two of them are new. It's most famously known for being the hometown of country music megastar Carrier Underwood, not for being a recruiting hotbed.
Dan had a good career at Checotah High School and turned in back-to-back seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns, but was a lightly recruited two-star receiver. He knew he was destined to play major college football, but like so many in his town before him, he wasn't easy to find.
“It’s one of those things that coming from a small school, you tend to get overlooked," Dan said. "We had a lot of talent get overlooked coming out of my town. I knew I had to do whatever it took to get my name out there."
He landed at FCS New Mexico State where he had a solid career before suffering a season-ending broken ulna this past year, just three games into his redshirt junior season. After recording 48 catches for 582 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons, he entered the transfer portal as an immediately eligible graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining — provided Dan's confidence in receiving a medical hardship waiver for his lost season pays off. On Thursday, Dan committed to play football at the University of Illinois and will bolster the receiving group that is senior-heavy.
“It’s surreal," Dan told the Herald & Review. "It’s a very big jump. I know I’m built for this stage. I’ve always had a feeling that this is where I’m supposed to be. I know God has given me these abilities. I need to be helped molded and I pride myself on how hard I work and what I’ve come from to be where I am."
Just how Dan — a receiver who prides himself on blocking, stretching the field, his intermediate game and whatever else is asked of him — got to the point of committing to the University of Illinois is a confluence of the power of social media, betting on himself and persistence.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver estimated he followed between 500-600 coaches on Twitter, hoping to connect with them and sell himself on the program. The portal requires some self-marketing to find a new home, but Dan is so confident in his work ethic and abilities that he didn't mind the work.
It was cumbersome and he wasn't far from giving up on constantly scouring through team pages for coaches and finding them on Twitter, but he's not one to walk away. He said Illinois offensive line coach Bob McClain followed him on Twitter, which led him to a search of the Illinois coaching staff and to tight ends coach and recruiting extraordinaire Cory Patterson. Dan reached out with a message and Patterson quickly got back to him.
“I was kind of just betting on myself and just trying to connect anyway possible," Dan said.
Before long the two were on the phone talking basics: Height, weight, skills. The usual. Patterson liked enough of what he heard to go to offensive coordinator Rod Smith. Smith and Dan connected on the phone for between 20-30 minutes. Dan recalled Smith told him he liked what he saw on film and wanted to do more research.
Dan went to bed Wednesday night praying for an offer from Illinois, even if the COVID-19 global pandemic prevented him from visiting the university in person.
“I’ve prayed about this situation and I don’t think God’s led me anywhere that I’m not supposed to be or anywhere that I can’t handle," Dan said. "I put all my faith in Him. I don’t believe anything happens by chance. I believe that he has this laid out and I’m supposed to be at Illinois. It’s just crazy to me. ...
“I prayed that if this was the place for me then give me a sign and this was the sign."
He got the sign Thursday morning. Smith evidently liked what he saw and Dan got a scholarship offer bright and early. By the afternoon, he committed to Illinois. His bet —, from entering the portal to taking a flyer on messaging Patterson — paid off.
“I’ve just always, through my whole life, I’ve always been doubted by others," Dan said. "I have no problem showcasing my ability. Even in high school, I was told I wasn’t ever going to make it to the Division I level. It’s just always drove me to prove others wrong. I will be on my skills and my work ethic against anyone. It’s just one of those things that’s always been instilled in me."
Not many people know about Dan's three-stoplight home town off of I-40. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith graduated from the University of Tulsa, located nearly 70 miles northwest of Checotah. No one, Dan thought, knows about Checotah, Okla.
He relishes the chance to use his work ethic to make his name.
“I trace mine back to my parents and coming from not having much to knowing it’s really up to me if I want something of my future and that’s kind of rare in my hometown," Dan said. "Not many believe they can make it out of my town.
"I’ve kind of just viewed that as just to be an inspiration to everyone back home, like: You really can, it’s possible to make it out of a small town of Checotah, Oklahoma. It kind of drove me. I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder that I have people rooting for me and looking towards me as inspiration to know they can make it out and to know it is possible."
