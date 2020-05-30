How University of Illinois kickers and punters are getting reps in during a pandemic

DANVILLE — Caleb Griffin tried one spot after another, trying to find a space large enough to accommodate his needs to practice field goals.
Griffin, a redshirt sophomore kicker on the Illinois football team who backed up James McCourt last season, is back home in Danville trying to keep his leg ready without having access to football fields because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though some colleges, including Illinois, are welcoming student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts, athletes have spent the last two-and-a-half months without access to multi-million dollar weight rooms or facilities they would have otherwise had access to because of a moratorium on voluntary workouts. Social media has been full of athletes posting videos of unique workouts, but working on punting and kicking requires a certain amount of space, which hasn't always been readily available as athlete stayed at home.
“A (defensive back) can go do footwork anywhere. You only need 15-20 yards of space, you can go do anything," Griffin said. "Receivers can run a route, quarterbacks can throw wherever, but us, we have to have 50-60 yards of space because that’s how far the ball is going to travel no matter how short of a kick it is.
"You can’t hit a 30-yarder and only have the ball go 30 yards. That’s not going to work. That’s one of the main struggles for specialists, but there’s no better group for it to happen to than our KPS group because everyone works so hard and is so dedicated to their craft."
Griffin tried going to schools and football fields early on during the stay-at-home order and the turf fields, goal posts and yard markers were helpful before access to those were cut off. The grass was too thick in other places to simulate field goal in anything close to a game experience.
In a group chat with the specialists, including McCourt and punter Blake Hayes, McCourt said he was taking advantage of the space on golf courses in Florida. So, Griffin went to local golf courses to boom footballs through the air. As those opened back up, that space dried out. He's tried baseball diamonds and parks where light poles acted as field goal posts. Nothing has been perfect.
“I was trying to find places to kick, like, where can I go? What has the best surface? I was trying everywhere: the ball field, the golf course, the high school, I was trying everything and nothing really stuck out to me," Griffin said.
Griffin relocated to his front yard, had his sister stand a couple of driveways down and began sailing kicks down the road. It just so happens he lives on one of the main streets in town, which means he has heavy traffic to for which he has to account. A miss left and Griffin's football lands in the street; either hitting a car or getting hit by a car. A miss right and he's approaching someone's living room through a window.
High stakes game, and an admittedly bold move.
“There was one time when I was warming up where I thought and I was like, ‘If you kick this into the street, like, something bad can happen,'" Griffin said. "I completely shanked it into the street. It was one of the worst kicks. Luckily, no one was coming. The ball didn’t get hit, no cars got hit, my sister didn’t get hit shagging it. After that miss I was like, ‘All right, I’m not going to do that again.’ I don’t think I hit it into the street one more time.'"
Another kick came close to the street, but his sister prevented that from happening.
“She saved one of them," Griffin said. "She had a good catch on one, so I’ll give her those props."
Find a way 🤷🏼♂️ #StayHome pic.twitter.com/F6escPjjbT— Caleb Griffin (@calebgriffiin) May 21, 2020
Meanwhile, roughly two-and-a-half hours southwest near Jacksonville, Hayes found a football field near his girlfriends' hometown to practice punting. Though he doesn't have to create makeshift goal posts, Hayes tries to simulate game situations as best as possible. If he feels like his accuracy is off, he puts buckets down what would be sidelines to try to land a ball inside.
It's a bit different than the luxury of having Memorial Stadium.
“We like to kick in the stadium a lot,' Hayes said. "We’re very fortunate that we train right next to our stadium. … We’re very lucky we get to walk onto the stadium and kick. Just getting that exposure to the field all the time, even though I’m going to my fourth year, that’s valuable time to kind of learn the conditions, learn how the wind, especially down here, how the wind affects you in the stadium."
The field condition at his current set-up, Hayes says, isn't top-notch, but it's passable, considering. He's taken the time to work on his mental game and experiment with new punts that otherwise wouldn't otherwise have time to try.
He's talked with fellow successful college and NFL punters to pick their brain and dig further into their approach, but he misses having the whole punt group together.
“I’m definitely missing our snappers, Ethan (Tabel) and Aidan (Hall)," Hayes said. "They’re definitely a part of the punt operation, obviously. They’re the ones passing me the ball. It’s a bit different when we have to do it with no snap. It kind of changes your rhythm a little bit.
“There’s a certain timing to punting where we have to get it and kick it in under two seconds. I guess not having that is probably the big negative, but everyone else is going through the same situation."
Griffin's sister or father shag the field goals when he practices and occasionally Hayes' girlfriend or her dad will do the same. Other times, Hayes, all 6-foot-6 of him and the No. 1 punting prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. must punt for footballs away and trot down to pick them up and start over.
“It gets a bit repetitive kicking four and going to chase after them," Hayes said. "It can get a bit monotonous."
From inside a house near the field, a family occasionally appears to watch Hayes send punts into the clear blue sky with, at times, no one on the other end to field them. They'll watch the Big Ten Punter of the Year get his work in, perhaps entirely unaware that he's entering the fourth season of a highly-successful career.
Griffin, on the other hand, is a well-known person in his hometown after a successful four-year career at Danville High School playing football, baseball, soccer and basketball only to then decide to stay home and play at Illinois. Translation: Plenty of people drive by and want to honk to say hello.
It's not that Griffin doesn't want to be friendly, it's just that he has to prepare for football.
“There have been people who will walk by, who will honk if they know me," Griffin said. "That’s kind of tough because I don’t want to be rude and not wave back to somebody, but in the same sense, I’m trying to get better at kicking. I know if I’m kicking a field goal in a game, I’m not going to take my steps back, then look in the crowd and wave to my dad or wave to my mom. That’s not going to happen. You’ve got to be completely locked in."
That's simply been the name of the game: Get better however — and wherever — possible.
