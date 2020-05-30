How University of Illinois kickers and punters are getting reps in during a pandemic

“A (defensive back) can go do footwork anywhere. You only need 15-20 yards of space, you can go do anything," Griffin said. "Receivers can run a route, quarterbacks can throw wherever, but us, we have to have 50-60 yards of space because that’s how far the ball is going to travel no matter how short of a kick it is.

"You can’t hit a 30-yarder and only have the ball go 30 yards. That’s not going to work. That’s one of the main struggles for specialists, but there’s no better group for it to happen to than our KPS group because everyone works so hard and is so dedicated to their craft."

Griffin tried going to schools and football fields early on during the stay-at-home order and the turf fields, goal posts and yard markers were helpful before access to those were cut off. The grass was too thick in other places to simulate field goal in anything close to a game experience.

In a group chat with the specialists, including McCourt and punter Blake Hayes, McCourt said he was taking advantage of the space on golf courses in Florida. So, Griffin went to local golf courses to boom footballs through the air. As those opened back up, that space dried out. He's tried baseball diamonds and parks where light poles acted as field goal posts. Nothing has been perfect.