Hyper-athletic linebacker Trevor Moffitt gives Illinois football a verbal commitment

Lawrence was right. He's been around long enough to know how it works. He coached Moffitt's dad, Ben Moffitt, who later was a star at the University of South Florida, and has known Trevor Moffitt since birth.

“He’s just so fast," Lawrence said. "Nothing that we’ve done, it’s just DNA. He’s a kid who always walked on his toes when he was two. He still walks on his toes. He’s just one of those fast kids you don’t get every year."

Every step of the way, Lawrence has seen the athleticism, from Trevor Moffitt's time as a safety and offensive lineman in Pop Warner Football to an athletic, but under-sized varsity player who also participates in weightlifting and track and field at South Sumter. Trevor Moffitt ranks at or near the top in most of the program's athletic testing, Lawrence estimates; from speed drills to vertical and broad jumps.

"He’s one of those kids who when you go to test them, he’ll blow them all out," Lawrence said. "He’s in that top percent as far as skill level and he’ll test out of the world. He’s one of the best testers in our program and we’re pretty good."