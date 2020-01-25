'I believed I was going to make the shot.' Ayo Dosunmu hits game winner for No. 21 Illinois against Michigan

Underwood has seen Dosunmu work on that shot time over in practice. The 15-foot spot has become a home away from home. The only conversation in the huddle during the timeout before the final possession, Underwood said, wasn't about who was getting the ball, but rather how they would play it. Straight up was the consensus and Dosunmu delivered yet again.

"I'm running out of adjectives to talk about Ayo," Underwood said. "That's what great players do. That last play was guarded as well as you could possibly guard it. That was a really good player making a really hard shot. Kudos to Michigan. They guarded it. We were playing for the last shot and Ayo knocked that down, got where he needed and I'm glad he's wearing our uniform on our team.

“It’s a god-given ability and Ayo has that. He’s got a sense about him. I wish I could pinpoint it. The great ones have that, maybe the others don’t, but he sure does."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}