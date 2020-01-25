'I believed I was going to make the shot.' Ayo Dosunmu hits game winner for No. 21 Illinois against Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Crisler Arena was roaring one final time, a plea to the Michigan men's basketball team to get one defensive stop, to force overtime and to try to put away No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
Ayo Dosunmu, though, was surrounded by silence. With 15 seconds left in a tie game, Dosunmu got the ball near half-court from teammate Trent Frazier and attacked when the clock hit six seconds left — a plan drawn up by Illinois head coach Brad Underwood.
No screens, no slips, just Dosusnmu, Illinois' sophomore guard against all-Big Ten defender Zavier Simpson. Dosunmu tried a hesitation move to shake Simpson. No go. He tried a cross-over to get space to breath. Nothing.
So he mentally went back to all of the practices and all of the NBA games he's studied for his next move. No dancing with the ball, he decided. He got to his spot, a tick about the free-throw line with Simpson nearly nose-to-nose with him. That plan, Dosunmu knew, would work. He elevated with Simpson's hands in his face and drained a mid-range shot with 0.5 seconds left to give Illinois its sixth straight win, this time a 64-62 win over Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Dosunmu rushed to the other end of the floor to celebrate the moment and to hush the sounds at Crisler Arena once and for all.
“I just wanted to get the last shot," Dosunmu said. "I work on that move and I work on my mid-range game everyday in practice. That’s repetition, that’s hard work and dedication. When I got in my moves, I was confident. I believed I was going to make the shot."
Naturally, the Michigan coaching staff and players had a hunch that Dosunmu would get the ball. He closed out wins at Wisconsin, at Purdue, home against Rutgers and home against Northwestern. He's become Illinois' (15-5, 7-2) closer and has propelled them all the way to the top of the Big Ten standings on Jan. 25 — the latest they've led the Big Ten since 2006. He finished with a game-high 27 points and struck on a steady diet of layups, mid-range shots and a 3-pointer to go with his team-high seven rebounds.
“I just love the moment," Dosunmu said. "I like to seize the moment, also, not looking into the future, not looking into the past, just seizing that moment at that time. That’s what I try to do best. It helps me thrive in those moments."
Underwood has seen Dosunmu work on that shot time over in practice. The 15-foot spot has become a home away from home. The only conversation in the huddle during the timeout before the final possession, Underwood said, wasn't about who was getting the ball, but rather how they would play it. Straight up was the consensus and Dosunmu delivered yet again.
"I'm running out of adjectives to talk about Ayo," Underwood said. "That's what great players do. That last play was guarded as well as you could possibly guard it. That was a really good player making a really hard shot. Kudos to Michigan. They guarded it. We were playing for the last shot and Ayo knocked that down, got where he needed and I'm glad he's wearing our uniform on our team.
“It’s a god-given ability and Ayo has that. He’s got a sense about him. I wish I could pinpoint it. The great ones have that, maybe the others don’t, but he sure does."
To even get to that point, Illinois needed a break, and to dig into the toughness that Underwood and the coaches have been preaching all season — if not longer. The teams were tied nine times for a total of 6:01 before Dosunmu’s game winner with 0.5 left. There were 12 lead changes in the game. Illinois led by six points after the first possession in the second half, but never by more than four points after that.
Outside of Dosunmu, the only two Illini in double figures were Andres Feliz with 15 points and Frazier, who battled foul trouble, with 10 points. The Wolverines (11-8, 2-6) had every chance to salt the game away at the free-throw line after a 3-pointer from David DeJulius with 4:44 left. After that, the Wolverines missed five straight free throws and a couple of close, but heavily contested shots.
The door was cracked open just enough for Dosunmu and Co. to storm through.
"We were fortunate they missed some free throws and gave us an opportunity," Underwood said.
Before Dosunmu even took the floor out of the timeout, he looked at teammate Tyler Underwood and had a simple message.
"Yeah," Dosunmu told him, "we're going home here."
After Dosunmu hit the shot and Michigan's last hope of a miracle bounced off of Franz Wagner's hands and out of bounds, Dosunmu went behind the Illinois bench and into the section where his family was seated.
They greeted him with calling him by his nickname, "ISO," in reference to all of the isolation plays he's been put in early in his basketball career. He hugged them all, a celebration of his continued stretch of brilliance that has Illinois on the longest conference winning streak in seven years. Everyone inside of Crisler Arena knew Dosunmu was taking a shot. No one, though, could do a thing about him draining it.
"He's made for this," Feliz said. "He's made plays the whole year and we just had the confidence that he was going to do it again."
