'I feel like it's the perfect story for me.' Illinois basketball commit Adam Miller

CHAMPAIGN — The State Farm Center was rockin’ on Friday night. Illinois hosted Maryland in a conference game between Top 25 teams with a chance to take a one-game lead in the Big Ten.
Members of the Orange Krush student section lined out for hours outside, ESPN’s SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt was in attendance and the building was sold out. Maryland overcame a 14-point deficit to win, but the energy was palpable.
Adam Miller, a four-star verbal commit to Illinois from Chicago Morgan Park, felt it. He sat under the hoop nearest Illinois’ bench and watched the team he has pledged to play for next season. He's been keeping a close eye on his next team.
“They’re turning at the right time," Miller said on Friday. "Everybody doubted them the whole season. Everyone has been doubting Illinois.
“They have been in transition. You can’t really judge what they did in the past. Now they settled down and made adjustments and they’re doing good. This is what I expected. I expected them to do good. I expected them to have been doing this. They’re peaking at the right points and coming together, and I’m just happy to see them like this."
The Illini have taken a step forward, are ranked No. 22 in the nation and are projected to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Not that this success is any bit of a surprise to Miller, who grew up in Peoria and moved to Chicago after his freshman season at Peoria Manual.
“To be honest with you, I had this in mind since I was in eighth grade,” Miller said on Friday. “As a kid I was always coming to the games and Illinois gear as always been in my house. I always expected Illinois to do greater than they have, but it’s time and they’re ready to go. I’m just happy.”
At Morgan Park he developed into a four-star guard with major college basketball offers on the table. He won a state championship as a sophomore alongside current Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu. In November, Miller verbally committed to Illinois and head coach Brad Underwood, but did not sign his National Letter of Intent. He reaffirmed his commitment to Illinois on Friday.
When former Peoria Manual coaching legend Wayne McClain was an assistant coach for the Illini, Miller took trips to Champaign and got an up-close look at Illinois. He used to go to games, and saw former Illini big man — and current Miami Heat center — Myers Leonard after games.
“I was able to see all of those guys after a big game sweating and all that with towels after the game and I was young,” Miller. “I guess that’s kind of ironic that I’m actually committed here now and I was actually backstage with all those sweaty players and D.J. Richardson who’s my bigger cousin, back there giving me a wedgie and all that stuff. It was kind of ironic. I’m loving it though.
“All the history, everything that’s going on, it’s the perfect setup and the perfect story for me."
Earlier Friday morning Miler, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard was named to the 12-man Team USA roster for the April 10 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore. That came after he was not included on the McDonald’s All-American team. He and recorded his second triple-double of the season last week in a win against Westinghouse with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
“I feel like my game is at its peak right now," Miller said. "I feel I’m playing every game like it’s my last."
Illinois is in the middle of a race for the Big Ten championship after rattling off a seven-game conference win streak prior to the last two losses. The Illini (16-7, 8-4) host Michigan State on Tuesday night. The Illini have been ranked for five consecutive week in the Associated Press poll, checking in at No. 22. This is Illinois' longest streak since appearing in eight straight AP polls from Nov. 26, 2012-Jan. 14, 2013.
The table has been set for turning a corner, and Miller is embracing being a part of it.
“It gives me footsteps to follow," Miller said. "Coming in next year, there’s going to be a lot expected from me and that’s how my life has always been. People expect a lot out of me, so I’m going to come in work hard, hopefully get a lot of wins try to push in the Big Ten Tournament and make it it to the national tournament."
