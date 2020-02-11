'I feel like it's the perfect story for me.' Illinois basketball commit Adam Miller

“I was able to see all of those guys after a big game sweating and all that with towels after the game and I was young,” Miller. “I guess that’s kind of ironic that I’m actually committed here now and I was actually backstage with all those sweaty players and D.J. Richardson who’s my bigger cousin, back there giving me a wedgie and all that stuff. It was kind of ironic. I’m loving it though.

“All the history, everything that’s going on, it’s the perfect setup and the perfect story for me."

Earlier Friday morning Miler, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard was named to the 12-man Team USA roster for the April 10 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore. That came after he was not included on the McDonald’s All-American team. He and recorded his second triple-double of the season last week in a win against Westinghouse with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

“I feel like my game is at its peak right now," Miller said. "I feel I’m playing every game like it’s my last."