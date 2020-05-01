'I just felt like I hit a milestone in my life,' Oluwole Betiku's journey leads him to signing with the New York Giants

Tears began to fill Oluwole Betiku Jr.'s eyes. He had finally achieved his dream of being an NFL player.
He went undrafted in last week's NFL Draft, though he didn't have high expectations with limited tape, no combine invite and an injury history. But the former Illinois defensive end signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent soon after the draft.
Betiku, a muscular defensive end who spent one season in Champaign, remembered the struggles of learning a new game in a new world, with different host families along the way. He blossomed into a five-star prospect and signed with USC, but the injuries came and he was buried on the depth chart.
One year ago he was in the transfer portal looking for a new home with various colleges canceling official visits or telling him they didn't want him altogether before he connected with former defensive line coach Austin Clark and made a temporary home in Champaign. In 10 games he led Illinois with nine sacks and was second on the team with 13 tackles for a loss.
“Being drafted is great, but just getting that thing from the New York Giants with your name on it ... man, coming from where I came from and how I started ... ," Betiku told the Herald & Review. "The first day I decided to play football, a lot of people laughed at me back home in Nigeria. They thought I was joking, like, ‘What’s this guy doing? Why is he wasting his time?’
“When I came to the states, it was tough learning the process. Some of my teammates joked at the way I played. Just to compete against some of the best athletes in the world and be in a great organization like the New York Giants. I just can’t wait to get there. It’s a great feeling; it’s so unreal.
“At first after the draft, I was kind of down on myself. After the draft I went through old videos, like my videos when I worked out in my Nigeria. I just looked back at my whole story, the injuries I’ve been through and what I’ve been through just to get to this point. I just felt great. It’s just something I can’t describe. I started to tear up. I just felt like I hit a milestone in my life. When I decided to play football, I wanted to get a chance to play in the NFL and this is it."
Now, after he and Illinois took a chance on each other, he's signed with an NFL team.
“If I didn’t come to Illinois, I probably would have never gotten this opportunity," Betiku said. "I’m happy and grateful for the process and I’m thankful to everyone who contributed to this process, especially the Illinois coaching staff."
His family remained in Dallas during the draft while he was in California. He didn't want to make a big deal of the draft, just in case things ended up the way they did and he didn't get drafted. He thought he'd hear is name, but didn't want to have the letdown around his family after throwing a big party. And the current global pandemic makes traveling and large gatherings a struggle.
But he still was quick to make the call with the news.
“It was great, man," Betiku said. "It was one of those things, they were just proud and they were just happy that I pushed through. My football career has been a winding road and painful. It’s been great; it’s been bad. There’s been so many things that have happened throughout this journey that I just stayed persistent.
"I’ve traveled all around the country, went from place to place, living with different families to finally get to this point, I just feel like there’s nothing else I can’t do in life. Regardless of what I do in life, I have to just fight through hard times and eventually things are going to happen."
He treated each day like a normal day. He followed the draft and saw some friends hear their name called. Then he turned on the popular video game "Call of Duty" and went about his business. For the first time since high school, he turned the ringer on his phone to loud and waited for the call from his agent.
“I didn’t get a combine invite, so my hopes were not too high, but I did not think I wasn’t going to hear my name called," Betiku said. "Me personally, I know myself as an athlete. I know I compete. I’m ready to compete with the best of them. I believe competition makes me a better player. If you compete with all the gas you have, you’re only going to get better."
Illinois had 21 former players on an NFL roster last season, and now Betiku gets a chance to add his name to that list. All he's ever wanted was a chance, and now he's got one. A year ago, he couldn't get some colleges to take that chance on him. Last week he was on the phone with a coach on the New York Giants.
“I was just sending so many emails to high school coaches in Nigeria and I wasn’t getting replies," Betiku said. "Now I’m on the phone with an NFL coach. It’s beautiful, man. I hope kids in Nigeria, wherever they are; Jamaica, India, who are trying to play sports, man, just take that step. You never know how far you’re going to go."
PHOTOS: Meet the high school players who signed their National Letters of Intent to Illinois
Reggie Love, running back
Illini Signing Day 2020 » RB Reggie Love
Blaise Sparks, offensive line
Illini Signing Day 2020 » OT Blaise Sparks
James Frenchie, wide receiver
Illini Signing Day 2020 » WR James Frenchie
Lavar Gardner, linebacker
Phifer Griffin, offensive line
Kevin Tyler, offensive line
Illini Signing Day 2020 » OL Kevin Tyler
Anthony Shipton, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Anthony Shipton
Cooper Davis, defensive end
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DE Cooper Davis
Tre'von Riggins, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Tre'Von Riggins
Gregory "Deuce" Spann, quarterback
Illini Signing Day 2020 » QB Deuce Spann
Jer'Zhan Newton, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DL Jer'Zhan Newton
Quinton McCoy, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Quinton McCoy
Tahveon 'Taz' Nicholson, cornerback
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!