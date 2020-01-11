ILLINI LIVE: Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois close the door in win over Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN — For the second straight game, Ayo Dosunmu closed out a win for the Illinois men's basketball team.

The Illini struggled to shoot for the better part of the game, shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, but with the game on the line, Dosunmu, a sophomore guard closed it out. He scored the final eight points for the Illini on his way to XX and a 54-51 win over Rutgers on Saturday at the State Farm Center for the third win in a row.

Andres Feliz drove to the rim to tie the game 46-all with just more than two minutes remaining. The rest was Dosunmu. He drove to the hoop and got fouled, hitting both of his free throws to give Illinois a two-point lead. On the next possession, after a Rutgers turnover, he drove to the hoop and had a layup before Rutgers was called for goaltending. Dosunmu grabbed a defensive rebound after a Rutgers miss, got fouled and hit two more free throws to give Illinois a six-point lead with 37 seconds left.

Rutgers' Jacob Young hit a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to get within three, but Dosunmu closed it out from the line with a pair of free throws.

Dosunmu finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and Kofi Cockburn had 11 points and 17 rebounds, which tied his program record for most by a freshman in a single game.

Tie game again