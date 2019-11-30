You are the owner of this article.
ILLINI LIVE: Brandon Peters, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Tony Adams, Jake Hansen, Jamal Woods out against Northwestern
Illini Live - Football

CHAMPAIGN — The injuries are mounting for Illinois ahead of the season finale against Northwestern.

The Illini will be without: Tony Adams, Dawson DeGroot, Jake Hansen, Jordan Holmes, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Marc Mondesir, Jakari Norwood, Brandon Peters, Carlos Sandy and Jamal Woods for Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wildcats.

Peters left last week's game at Iowa with an injury. Matt Robinson is expected to start and Isaiah Williams is available to play.

“If that’s the case where any of our backups have to go, but at the quarterback position, Matt has played," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "I mean, we were down by 28 points to a good team, a top-10 program (Michigan), and Matt brought us back almost to upset them.

"We’ve seen him play good football. If we need to do that, the last time Isaiah (Williams) was injured also, he’s healthy and ready to go. We have some depth at the quarterback position if it comes to that. Hopefully that won’t be the case."

Here are the players who have suffered season-ending injuries for Illinois this year: Marquez Beason, Edwin Carter, Mike Epstein, James Knight, Bobby Roundtree, Trevon Sidney, Ricky Smalling and Dylan Wyatt.

This thread will be updated with game starters and play-by-play.

