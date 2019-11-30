ILLINI LIVE: Brandon Peters, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Tony Adams, Jake Hansen, Jamal Woods out against Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN — The injuries are mounting for Illinois ahead of the season finale against Northwestern.

The Illini will be without: Tony Adams, Dawson DeGroot, Jake Hansen, Jordan Holmes, Josh Imatorbhebhe, Marc Mondesir, Jakari Norwood, Brandon Peters, Carlos Sandy and Jamal Woods for Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wildcats.

Peters left last week's game at Iowa with an injury. Matt Robinson is expected to start and Isaiah Williams is available to play.

“If that’s the case where any of our backups have to go, but at the quarterback position, Matt has played," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "I mean, we were down by 28 points to a good team, a top-10 program (Michigan), and Matt brought us back almost to upset them.

