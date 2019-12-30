ILLINI LIVE: California beats Illinois in Redbox Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — On Friday, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith sat at a podium on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown San Francisco, Calif. and echoed what he's been saying all season. Probably longer.

A good defensive game can't exist in the absence if turnovers. They're the great equalizer for a defense. Too many yards? Grab an interception. Struggling to stop the run? Punch, rip and strip the ball out. Those turnovers have been the catalyst for a mid-season turnaround that turned mediocrity and under-achieving into the first bowl game since 2014.

On Monday in a 35-20 loss to California in the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., that turnover well dried up and Cal's offense pulled back the mask to expose all of Illinois' flaws.

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers had plenty of time in the pocket and methodically scanned the field from left to right, north to south and picked and prodded at the Illinois secondary to the tune of 22-of-31 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns. When he needed a second fiddle, he turned and handed the ball to 230-pound running back Christopher Brown Jr. who looked like a car careening down the rolling hills that overlooked the stadium on his way to 120 yards and a receiving touchdown.