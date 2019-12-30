ILLINI LIVE: California beats Illinois in Redbox Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — On Friday, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith sat at a podium on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown San Francisco, Calif. and echoed what he's been saying all season. Probably longer.
A good defensive game can't exist in the absence if turnovers. They're the great equalizer for a defense. Too many yards? Grab an interception. Struggling to stop the run? Punch, rip and strip the ball out. Those turnovers have been the catalyst for a mid-season turnaround that turned mediocrity and under-achieving into the first bowl game since 2014.
On Monday in a 35-20 loss to California in the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., that turnover well dried up and Cal's offense pulled back the mask to expose all of Illinois' flaws.
Cal quarterback Chase Garbers had plenty of time in the pocket and methodically scanned the field from left to right, north to south and picked and prodded at the Illinois secondary to the tune of 22-of-31 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns. When he needed a second fiddle, he turned and handed the ball to 230-pound running back Christopher Brown Jr. who looked like a car careening down the rolling hills that overlooked the stadium on his way to 120 yards and a receiving touchdown.
On top of that, Illinois failed to record a turnover for the first time this season and allowed Cal to score a season-high 35 points. The closest call came in the fourth quarter when Garbers was sandwiched between a pair of defenders during his throwing motion, popping the ball straight up into the air before it fell safely to the ground through the arms of Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods.
Illini take early lead
Illinois traveled 64 yards in nine plays on its first offensive possession of the game, and settled for a 25-yard field goal by kicker James McCourt to take a 3-0 lead over Cal with 10:20 left in the game.
Quarterback Brandon Peters had a 30-yard run on the drive. More importantly, freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams lined up at receiver and took a jet sweep from Peters, ran the ball up the middle and fumbled it right into the waiting arms of offensive lineman Richie Petitbon. Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith is getting creative with a thin group of receivers.
The Illini forced a punt on the first Cal drive of the game after allowing the Golden Bears to pick up a first down on third-and-16. Illinois had a pair of sacks on the drive, the first by Milo Eifler and the second by Oluwole Betiku Jr.
Cal answers with touchdown
Golden Bears running back Christopher Brown Jr. had a career-long 54-yard run to the Illinois 15-yard line before he was wrestled out of bounds by defensive back Quan Martin to save a touchdown. The run was also the longest Cal run of the season.
Martin, though, was called for defensive pass interference three plays later that set up a four-yard touchdown pass from Cal quarterback Chase Garbers to Collin Moore to give the Bears a 7-3 lead with 7:09 left in the first quarter.
It's the first career touchdown catch for Moore and just his second catch of his career.
Peters to Barker for a touchdown
Stop me if you've heard that one before. Illinois capped off a 75-yard drive that lasted 6:59 with a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brandon Peters to tight end Daniel Barker for a 10-7 lead with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.
The entire drive lasted 15 plays, and yes, there was more Isaiah Williams at wide receiver.
Rod Smith's playcalling has been good on the first two drives, and Illinois finished out this drive with a touchdown.
Keep the offense coming
Cal scored on a one-yard quarterback keeper by Chase Garbers to cap off an eight-play, 84-yard drive. The Bears lead Illinois 14-10 with 12:12 left in the first half.
After initially being ruled incomplete, an official review overturned a 38-yard pass from Garbers to Makai Polk that set Cal up to punch in a one-yard run.
Huge swing for Cal
The Golden bears went 97 yards behind the play of quarterback Chase Garbers that ended in a three-yard touchdown pass to Christopher Brown Jr. on fourth down.
Cal converted on a pair of third-down attempts on the drive. Illinois has allowed 194 passing yards in the first half.
Quick answer back nets points
Illinois had 25 seconds to work with and quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Daniel Barker made things happen, connecting twice for 50 yards to get in position for a 30-yard field goal from James McCourt just before halftime.
The Illini desperately needed points, but didn't try for the end zone on first-and-10 from the 20-yard line with nine seconds left. Instead, Peters found Donny Navarro fir eight yards to set up the field goal.
Cal leads 21-13 at halftime and Illinois gets the ball to start the third quarter.
The Golden Bears have 273 yards of total offense, and Illinois has 242. Cal, though, is doing all of its damage through the air behind quarterback Chase Garbers, who is 10-of-13 for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
No pass defense leads to another Cal touchdown
Illinois isn't getting any pressure on Cal quarterback Chase Garbers and he's picking apart the secondary. He threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Reinwald to put the Beats up 28-13 with 10:45 left in the game.
The Illini have allowed 218 passing yards and Cal running back Christopher Brown Jr. has 107 rushing yards. He's the ninth player to rush for more than 100 yards in a game against the Illini this season.
Cal adds another touchdown
After Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler was called for targeting and ejected from the game, Cal quarterback Chase Garbers hit Nikko Remigio for a six-yard touchdown pass to, nearly, put the game out of reach.
Cal leads 35-13 with 11:06 left in the game.
Corbin scores in final game
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin punched in a six-yard touchdown run to get the Illini within 15, 35-20, with 8:01 left in the game.
This is also Corbin's final college game. Quarterback Brandon Peters had passes of 22 yards (to Justice Williams) and 30 yards (to Trenard Davis) on the drive.
