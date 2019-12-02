You are the owner of this article.
ILLINI LIVE: Miami dominating Illinois in first half
ILLINI LIVE: Miami dominating Illinois in first half

Illini Live - Basketball

CHAMPAIGN — After four straight games against lesser competition, including a win over Division II Lindenwood last week, the schedule is getting considerably more difficult for the Illinois men's basketball team.

The Illini (6-1) are hosting Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at the State Farm Center (6 p.m. ESPN2). After this, things get much. The Hurricanes are the first in a difficult three-game stretch for Illinois, which travels to No. 3 Maryland on Saturday and host No. 4 Michigan on Dec. 11.

Read more about the Miami game here.

Follow along for live updates.

Miami leading big at halftime

After an eventful final two minutes of the half that came with double technical fouls on Illinois' Alan Griffin and Miami's Chris Lykes and a personal foul on Lykes on the same play, Illinois goes into the half trailing big.

Miami leads 50-31, led by 18 points from Lykes, the 5-foot-7 guard. The Hurricanes are shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 50 percent on 3-pointers.

Illinois, on the other hand, is shooting 44 percent from the field and has 10 turnovers. Nothing is working on offense except freshman Kofi Cockburn, who has a team-high 11 points. 

Hurricanes hitting everything ... and then some

Miami is shooting 75 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point land and are absolutely dominating Illinois, leading 45-23 with 3:29 left in the first half.

The only player on offense for Illinois doing anything of consequence is Kofi Cockburn, who has nine points including a pair of dunks.

Miami dominating

Until Illinois went on a 7-0 run, Miami has dominated in every phase of the game. At one point, the Hurricanes led by 24 points, 35-11. Nothing Illinois had been doing offensively until the latest run had come close to working.

Miami leads 35-18 with 7:12 left in the first half. Alan Griffin got the 7-0 run started with a 3-pointer followed by an Ayo Dosunmu layup and a Da'Monte Williams mid-range shot.

Illinois out of sorts

Nothing seems to be working for Illinois so far. The Illini have seven turnovers, are shooting 3-of-10 from the field and can't find a way to stop Miami, which is shooting a blistering 72.7 percent from the field and has hit four 3-pointers.

The Hurricanes lead 23-7 with 12:17 left in the first half.

Turnovers early Illinois

The Illini have four quick turnovers, including a turnover on three consecutive possessions at the under-16 media timeout. Miami leads 12-5 with 15:55 left in the first half. The Hurricanes have hit 3-of-4 3-pointers to start the game.

The only two made shots for Illinois have come on a Trent Frazier 3-pointer to open the game and a runner by Andres Feliz, but it hasn't scored in the last 2 minutes, 31 seconds. 

Starting lineup

Illinois

G — Trent Frazier

G — Ayo Dosunmu

G — Andres Feliz

F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili

C — Kofi Cockburn

Miami

G — Chris Lykes

G — DJ Vasiljevic

G — Kameron McGusty

F — Sam Waardenburg

C — Rodney Miller

PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos

