ILLINI LIVE: Illinois basketball hosting No. 5 Michigan

CHAMPAIGN — After a deflating late-game loss to then-No. 3 Maryland on Saturday, the Illinois men's basketball team has another top 5 matchup on Wednesday night at the State Farm Center in No. 5 Michigan.
The Illini (6-3) have lost two games in a row, and have put an emphasis on late-game situations in practice this week. The Wolverines' only lost under first-year coach Juwan Howard is to No. 1-ranked Louisville. Michigan has beaten No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga.
Follow along for updates.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Da'Monte Williams
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Michigan
G — Zavier Simpson
G — Franz Wagner
G — Eli Brooks
F — Isaiah Livers
C — Jon Teske
