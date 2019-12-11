You are the owner of this article.
ILLINI LIVE: Illinois basketball hosting No. 5 Michigan
ILLINI LIVE: Illinois basketball hosting No. 5 Michigan

Illini Live - Basketball

CHAMPAIGN — After a deflating late-game loss to then-No. 3 Maryland on Saturday, the Illinois men's basketball team has another top 5 matchup on Wednesday night at the State Farm Center in No. 5 Michigan.

The Illini (6-3) have lost two games in a row, and have put an emphasis on late-game situations in practice this week. The Wolverines' only lost under first-year coach Juwan Howard is to No. 1-ranked Louisville. Michigan has beaten No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga.

Follow along for updates.

Starting lineup

Illinois

G — Trent Frazier

G — Ayo Dosunmu

G — Da'Monte Williams

F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili

C — Kofi Cockburn

Michigan

G — Zavier Simpson

G — Franz Wagner

G — Eli Brooks

F — Isaiah Livers

C — Jon Teske

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

