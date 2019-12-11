ILLINI LIVE: Illinois basketball in close game with No. 5 Michigan in second half

Illinois takes lead

The Illini are on a 6-0 run behind a layup from Kofi Cockburn (who was clearly fouled on the play, but it wasn't called), a layup from Andres Feliz that came after a spin move created space against a defender and a mid-range jump shot from Trent Frazier.

Michigan big man Jon Teske is on the bench, and the Illini are clearly taking advantage by attacking the rim.

No Maryland hangover



A quick look at this Illinois team and it's hard to tell that the team is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Maryland. The Illini are going back-and-forth with Michigan, which leads 17-16 with 9:57 left in the first half.

Illinois is getting to the rim and half of its eight made field goals have been on layups. All of its points have come in the paint.

Plenty of points

Michigan leads Illinois 13-10 with 13:58 left in the first half. The Wolverines are shooting 75 percent from the field and big man Jon Teske has five points, including a 3-pointer. The Illini have answered back each time.