ILLINI LIVE: Illinois basketball upsets No. 5 Michigan

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois couldn't let it happen two games in a row. They simply wouldn't.

After blowing a second-half lead on Saturday against then No. 3-ranked Maryland, Illinois hung on against No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday night at the State Farm Center to get the biggest win of the year with a 71-62 win over the Wolverines.

Freshman Kofi Cockburn turned in another monster game with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks and guard Ayo Dosunmu had 14 points and eight rebounds.

It's just the second loss of the season for Michigan. The Illini (7-3) outscored Michigan by five points in the second half.

The Wolverines got as close as four points, 66-62, with 2:06 left in the game before Andres Feliz drove to the rim and hit a runner in traffic, and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but the Illini held the Wolverines without a field goal the rest of the game, and Cockburn and Dosunmu each hit a free throw down the stretch to seal the game.

