ILLINI LIVE: Illinois basketball upsets No. 5 Michigan

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois couldn't let it happen two games in a row. They simply wouldn't.
After blowing a second-half lead on Saturday against then No. 3-ranked Maryland, Illinois hung on against No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday night at the State Farm Center to get the biggest win of the year with a 71-62 win over the Wolverines.
Freshman Kofi Cockburn turned in another monster game with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks and guard Ayo Dosunmu had 14 points and eight rebounds.
It's just the second loss of the season for Michigan. The Illini (7-3) outscored Michigan by five points in the second half.
The Wolverines got as close as four points, 66-62, with 2:06 left in the game before Andres Feliz drove to the rim and hit a runner in traffic, and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but the Illini held the Wolverines without a field goal the rest of the game, and Cockburn and Dosunmu each hit a free throw down the stretch to seal the game.
State Farm Center is .... loud
Illinois is rolling right now and the State Farm Center is responding. Freshman Kofi Cockburn had a big block to get the fans on their feet and Giorgi Bezhanishvili had a one-handed dunk to create bedlam. Illinois leads 66-54 with 3:14 left in the game and Cockburn at the line for an old-fashioned three-point play opportunity.
Cockburn, while celebrating his dunk, accidentally punched official Lewis Garrison in the head. There will be two officials for the rest of the game.
Illinois holding lead
It doesn't appear that Michigan has an answer for Illinois freshman big man Kofi Cockburn, who has 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The blocks are a bit deceiving because Cockburn has influenced about every shot at the rim.
The Illini lead 54-48 with 7:54 left in the game, and are in the double bonus the rest of the way.
Illinois getting hot on offense
Illinois leads Michigan 38-34 with 15:48 left in the game. The Illini have out-scored the Wolverines 8-6 in the half. Kofi Cockburn opened the half with a dunk and also has a block that spurred a layup from Ayo Dosunmu in transition.
Kofi's hook gives Illinois the lead
Illinois leads Michigan 30-28 at halftime after a Kofi Cockburn hook shot late in the first half. The Illini had the ball with 17 seconds left and the final possession of the first half, but didn't score.
Andres Feliz leads Illinois with eight points. Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu each have six points.
Illinois is out-rebounding Michigan 22-14 and the Illini have eight offensive rebounds.
Jon Teske leads Michigan with nine points.
Michigan answers back
Isaiah Livers went on a personal 5-0 run to answer Illinois' 6-0 run and the Wolverines have tied the game 26-all with 3:12 left in the first half.
The Illini are 0-for-6 on 3-pointers and all but two of their 26 points have come in the paint.
Illinois takes lead
You have free articles remaining.
The Illini are on a 6-0 run behind a layup from Kofi Cockburn (who was clearly fouled on the play, but it wasn't called), a layup from Andres Feliz that came after a spin move created space against a defender and a mid-range jump shot from Trent Frazier.
Michigan big man Jon Teske is on the bench, and the Illini are clearly taking advantage by attacking the rim.
No Maryland hangover
A quick look at this Illinois team and it's hard to tell that the team is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Maryland. The Illini are going back-and-forth with Michigan, which leads 17-16 with 9:57 left in the first half.
Illinois is getting to the rim and half of its eight made field goals have been on layups. All of its points have come in the paint.
Plenty of points
Michigan leads Illinois 13-10 with 13:58 left in the first half. The Wolverines are shooting 75 percent from the field and big man Jon Teske has five points, including a 3-pointer. The Illini have answered back each time.
Ayo Dosunmu scored the first four points of the game and Giorgi Bezhanishvili has a pair of hook shots for four points. Kofi Cockburn has a layup on a nice pass inside from Bezhanishvili.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Da'Monte Williams
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Michigan
G — Zavier Simpson
G — Franz Wagner
G — Eli Brooks
F — Isaiah Livers
C — Jon Teske
PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos
Kicking back
Free for all
Center Court
Coming through
Nick Anderson
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Relatives?
Cheerleading
Distraction
Easy does it
Celebrate
Talk of the Big Ten
Big Reach
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Fierce Rebound
Efrem Winters
Tony Wysinger
Efrem Winters
In traffic
Hero of the hour
To the wire
Getting physical
Long bombs
Rebound
Illinois v. Iowa
Chief Illiniwek
Ask Kendall
1987
Warming up
Illinettes
Pep band
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25