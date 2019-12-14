ILLINI LIVE: Illinois beats Old Dominion

CHAMPAIGN — There were no signs of a hangover after the Illinois men's basketball team beat No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday.

Illinois built a lead of 29 points in the second half before Old Dominion closed the game on a 17-2 run, much to the chagrin of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. No matter, Illinois beat Old Dominion 69-55 on Saturday at the State Farm Center.

Alan Griffin led Illinois with 15 points off the bench and Ayo Dosunmu scored 14 points. Illinois (8-3) seven 3-pointers after going 1-of-11 from 3-point land against Michigan. Kofi Cockburn had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Tevian time

Illinois sophomore forward Tevian Jones is about to check into the game for the first time this season. Jones was suspended for the first eight games of the season. Meanwhile, the Illini lead 67-46 with 3:54 left in the game.

Alan Griffin has 15 points off the bench for Illinois.

Another steal leads to layup

After Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3-pointer, Trent Frazier came up with another steal near halfcourt and turned it into an easy layup on the other end. The Illini lead 60-38 with 7:39 left.