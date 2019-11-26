ILLINI LIVE: Illinois blowing out Lindenwood in second half

CHAMPAIGN — The question was never if Illinois was going to beat Lindenwood, but it became how large the margin of victory was going to be.

The Illini are a Big Ten team fighting to return to the NCAA Tournament and Lindenwood is a Division II program with a head coach in his first year with the program. Had Illinois struggled to win, it would have been a concern. Instead, it cruised to an 117-65 win at the State Farm Center on Tuesday night to enter a six-day stretch without a game with a convincing win.

Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with a season-high 24 points and had five assists, four steals and two rebounds. Trent Frazier had a season-high 17 points and hit five 3-pointers. Andres Feliz did a little bit of everything with 16 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Illinois (6-1) got big contributions from up and down the roster, with 11players scoring. Junior guard Da’Monte Williams was particularly aggressive on offense, scoring 17 points, which was a career high. Kipper Nichols scored six points for the Illini.

Freshman Kofi Cockburn didn’t record a double-double for just the second time in Illinois’ first seven games. He finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.