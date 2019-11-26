ILLINI LIVE: Illinois blowing out Lindenwood in second half

CHAMPAIGN — The question was never if Illinois was going to beat Lindenwood, but it became how large the margin of victory was going to be.
The Illini are a Big Ten team fighting to return to the NCAA Tournament and Lindenwood is a Division II program with a head coach in his first year with the program. Had Illinois struggled to win, it would have been a concern. Instead, it cruised to an 117-65 win at the State Farm Center on Tuesday night to enter a six-day stretch without a game with a convincing win.
Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with a season-high 24 points and had five assists, four steals and two rebounds. Trent Frazier had a season-high 17 points and hit five 3-pointers. Andres Feliz did a little bit of everything with 16 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Illinois (6-1) got big contributions from up and down the roster, with 11players scoring. Junior guard Da’Monte Williams was particularly aggressive on offense, scoring 17 points, which was a career high. Kipper Nichols scored six points for the Illini.
Freshman Kofi Cockburn didn’t record a double-double for just the second time in Illinois’ first seven games. He finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Lincoln graduate Jermaine Hamlin had eight points and four rebounds.
It was the first time Illinois has had back-to-back 100-point games since 2014 when it beat Coppin State and Austin Peay. The Illini beat Hamption 120-71 last Saturday.
Lindenwood shot 39.1 percent from the field with 24 turnovers. The Illini had 13 steals.
The schedule is about to ramp up in the next month. Illinois hosts Miami on Dec. 2, travels to No. 6 Maryland on Dec. 7 and hosts Michigan on Dec. 11 in early portion of the Big Ten schedule. The nonconference schedule wraps up with Old Dominion (Dec. 14), Missouri (Dec. 21) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 29).
Lindenwood doubled up
Illinois leads 90-45 with 11:46 left in the game. Five different Illini are in double figures: Ayo Dosunmu (22), Trent Frazier (17), Andres Feliz (13), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (10) and Kofi Cockburn (10). Cockburn is three rebounds away from a double-double in six of his first seven collegiate games.
Illinois leading big at halftime
The Illini lead 66-29 at halftime. Lindenwood has 18 turnovers and Illinois is shooting 62 percent from the field.
Ayo Dosunmu leads all scorers with 14 points. Trent Frazier has 11 points, Andres Feliz has 13, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Da'Monte Williams each have eight. Kofi Cockburn has six points and five rebounds.
Kofi slam
Blowouts have a way of taming a crowd, but Kofi Cockburn has a way of waking them up. He took a pass from Ayo Dosunmu in transition and was all alone for a one-handed dunk. Illinois is blowing out Lindenwood 64-29 with less than a minute left until halftime.
Getting contributions from all over
Da'Monte Williams has seven points. Kipper Nichols has four points. Trent Frazier has 11 points. Ayo Dosunmu has 10 points and Illinois is crushing Lindenwood 49-26 with 3:32 left in the first half.
Lindenwood has 14 turnovers, which is more than its nine made field goals.
Also, Adam Miller, who verbally committed to Illinois last week, is in attendance with his Chicago Morgan Park teammates. The Illinois football team is also here, and got a loud standing ovation when announced by the public address announcer.
This has as turned into a blowout
Illinois is running Lindenwood out of the gym, leading 40-15. Da'Monte Williams has been particularly aggressive on offense. He's got a 3-pointer and a long two-pointer.
You have free articles remaining.
Alan Griffin was late to shootaround and hasn't played, per a team spokesperson. It's a coach's decision.
That escalated quickly
After trailing 8-2, Illinois is in the middle of a 24-2 run. The only two Lindenwood points came at the free-throw line. The outcome isn't necessarily shocking, given Lindenwood is a Division II school.
Illinois leads 26-10 with 11:43 left in the first half. Alan Griffin, who had a career-high 19 points against Hampton hasn't played a minute.
Trent Frazier has nine points, all on 3-pointers and Ayo Dosunmu has six points.
Lindenwood takes brief lead
Illinois is not sharp to open the game, and Lindenwood took a brief 8-2 lead before Illinois went on a 9-0 run to take the lead. Ayo Dosunmu hit a layup in transition, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had two hook shots in the post and Trent Frazier hit a 3-pointer.
Illinois leads 11-8 with 15:31 left in the first half.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Andres Feliz
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Lindenwood
G — T.J. Crockett
G — Vijay Blackmon
F — Anthony Christian
G — Sukhman Bhinder
F — Kamau Kinder
PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos
Kicking back
Free for all
Center Court
Coming through
Nick Anderson
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Relatives?
Cheerleading
Distraction
Easy does it
Celebrate
Talk of the Big Ten
Big Reach
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Fierce Rebound
Efrem Winters
Tony Wysinger
Efrem Winters
In traffic
Hero of the hour
To the wire
Getting physical
Long bombs
Rebound
Illinois v. Iowa
Chief Illiniwek
Ask Kendall
1987
Warming up
Illinettes
Pep band
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25