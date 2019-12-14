You are the owner of this article.
ILLINI LIVE: Illinois hosting Old Dominion
ILLINI LIVE: Illinois hosting Old Dominion

CHAMPAIGN — After an upset of No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday, the Illinois men's basketball team (7-3) will try to build on that against Old Dominion (3-7) on Saturday at the State Farm Center.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

It will be the third straight game with junior Da'Monte Williams in the starting lineup and Andres Feliz off the bench. It's been a successful lineup switch in the last two games. Feliz has brought a spark off the bench and Williams brings his defense into the starting lineup. More about Williams' defense here.

Kofi Cockburn has been a force in his first 10 basketball games and had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks against Michigan.

And now a cold stretch

The Illini haven't scored in 4:20 and have missed their last six shot attempts. Old Dominion is on a 4-0 run, but Illinois still leads 13-8 with 11:35 left in the first half.

Illini start fast

Illinois leadsOld Dominion 11-4 with 15:56 left in the first half. Ayo Dosunmu opened the game with a 3-pointer, Trent Frazier hit a long two pointer and Dosunmu hit a tough layup in traffic to start with a 7-0 run. Kofi Cockburn has the other four points of the game for the Illini. Cockburn's points have come on crafty entry passes into the post.

As this is typed, they reviewed Frazier's shot and called it a 3-pointer. Illinois leads 12-4.

Starting lineup

Illinois

G — Trent Frazier

G — Ayo Dosunmu

G — Da'Monte Williams

F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili

C — Kofi Cockburn

Old Dominion

G — Xavier Green

G — Malik Curry

G —Marquis Godwin

F — Aaron Carver

F — Dajour Dickens

PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

