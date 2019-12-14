ILLINI LIVE: Illinois hosting Old Dominion

CHAMPAIGN — After an upset of No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday, the Illinois men's basketball team (7-3) will try to build on that against Old Dominion (3-7) on Saturday at the State Farm Center.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

It will be the third straight game with junior Da'Monte Williams in the starting lineup and Andres Feliz off the bench. It's been a successful lineup switch in the last two games. Feliz has brought a spark off the bench and Williams brings his defense into the starting lineup. More about Williams' defense here.