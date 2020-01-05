ILLINI LIVE: Illinois hosting Purdue

Illini up 13

Kofi Cockburn has a layup, Giorgi Bezhanishvili has a 3-pointer and Ayo Dosunmu crossed up a defender and drilled a mid-range shot for the first three made field goals of the second half for Illinois. It leads 39-26 with 15:53 left in the game.

Bezhanishvili's 3-pointer was his first since a loss to Missouri on Dec. 21 in the Braggin' Rights game and just the second one he's made since Nov. 23.

Trent Frazier has been doing a good job on Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic, who has eight points. He has five in the second half, including a second-chance 3-pointer.

Illinois leads at the half

About the only thing that didn't fall Illinois' way in the first half was the last possession where a floater by Ayo Dosunmu didn't fall and neither did a second-chance 3-pointer by Trent Frazier. Other than that, it was all Illinois.

The Illini lead Purdue 32-19 at halftime and are hooting 42.4 percent from the field and 4-of-11 on 3-pointers. Kofi Cockburn leads all scorers with 10 points and Frazier, Alan Griffin and Kipper Nichols each have five points.

Seven of Illinois' 22 rebounds are offensive, which has led to 11 second-chance points. Illinois hasn't trailed in the game.