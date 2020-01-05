ILLINI LIVE: Illinois hosting Purdue

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois players and head coach Brad Underwood insist the team is a better shooting team than they showed Thursday in a loss at No. 14 Michigan State.
The Illini (9-5, 1-2) shot 11 percent on 3-pointers in East Lansing, Mich. and are 20-of-100 against high-major teams. They have a chance to rebound at 7 p.m. in a home Big Ten game against Purdue on Fox Sports 1.
“We’re working," sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said of the Michigan State game. "We have three or four games in a year where that happens and shots just don’t go down for anybody. We’ve been working on it every single day. Everybody gets in and gets extra shots up. It just happens like that three or four times a year. It was one of those nights."
Purdue (9-5, 2-1) is 1-2 in true road games and comes to Champaign on a two-game win streak — both at home.
Illinois sophomore Alan Griffin has been huge off the bench, particularly in his last four games. Read more about that here.
Illini up 13
Kofi Cockburn has a layup, Giorgi Bezhanishvili has a 3-pointer and Ayo Dosunmu crossed up a defender and drilled a mid-range shot for the first three made field goals of the second half for Illinois. It leads 39-26 with 15:53 left in the game.
Bezhanishvili's 3-pointer was his first since a loss to Missouri on Dec. 21 in the Braggin' Rights game and just the second one he's made since Nov. 23.
Trent Frazier has been doing a good job on Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic, who has eight points. He has five in the second half, including a second-chance 3-pointer.
Illinois leads at the half
About the only thing that didn't fall Illinois' way in the first half was the last possession where a floater by Ayo Dosunmu didn't fall and neither did a second-chance 3-pointer by Trent Frazier. Other than that, it was all Illinois.
The Illini lead Purdue 32-19 at halftime and are hooting 42.4 percent from the field and 4-of-11 on 3-pointers. Kofi Cockburn leads all scorers with 10 points and Frazier, Alan Griffin and Kipper Nichols each have five points.
Seven of Illinois' 22 rebounds are offensive, which has led to 11 second-chance points. Illinois hasn't trailed in the game.
Kofi dominating
Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn has a pair of big dunks, including one on an ally-oop from Trent Frazier and the Illini lead 27-17 with 3:39 left in the first half. Cockburn has eight points.
Frazier, Kipper Nichols and Alan Griffin each have five points and Illinois is shooting 46.2 percent from the field, compared to 33.3 for Purdue.
The Illini have 18 rebounds to Purdue's 10 and Illinois has 11 second-chance points.
Illini rolling out of the gate
Kofi Cockburn massive dunk. Trent Frazier 3-pointers. Alan Griffin offensive rebounds and 3-pointers. Kipper Nichols 3-pointer. Everything that could go for Illinois right now is going and it leads Purdue 21-7 with 9:03 left in the first half.
The Illini are shooting 50 percent from the field and 50 percent (3-of-6) on 3-pointers. Purdue, meanwhile, is shooting 20 percent from the field.
You have free articles remaining.
Cockburn has six points and Nichols and Griffin each have five points.
Illinois defense comes out strong
Trent Frazier is allowing Sasha Stefanovic exactly zero space, Giorgi Bezhanishvili is doing a good job on Matt Haarms and the Illini defense is firing on all cylinders. Illinois leads 6-0 with 15:49 left in the first half.
Purdue is 0-for-8 from the field, and the State Farm Center is standing through the first media timeout.
Kofi Cockburn has four points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili has two points.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Da'Monte Williams
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Purdue
G — Nojel Eastern
G — Eric Hunter Jr.
G — Sasha Stefanovic
F — Matt Haarms
F — Trevion Williams
PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos
Kicking back
Free for all
Center Court
Coming through
Nick Anderson
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Relatives?
Cheerleading
Distraction
Easy does it
Celebrate
Talk of the Big Ten
Big Reach
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Fierce Rebound
Efrem Winters
Tony Wysinger
Efrem Winters
In traffic
Hero of the hour
To the wire
Getting physical
Long bombs
Rebound
Illinois v. Iowa
Chief Illiniwek
Ask Kendall
1987
Warming up
Illinettes
Pep band
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25