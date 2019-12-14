ILLINI LIVE: Illinois leading Old Dominion in second half

It hasn't been a prestine start to the second half, but Illinois is locking in defensively.

Illinois leads at halftime

Illinois leads 40-25 at halftime. Alan Griffin checked in late in the first half and hit a 3-pointer then blocked what was a point-blank layup attempt on the other end.

Kofi Cockburn has a team-high nine points and Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier each have seven points. The Illini are shooting 52 percent from the field, and Old Dominion is shooting 37 percent.

After a cold stretch allowed Old Dominion to get within three points midway through the half, Illinois closed the half on a 7-1 run.

Defense leads to easy buckets

Both Alan Griffin and Trent Frazier each have steals that they've turned into transition layups. In fact, Illinois is getting out in transition and has nine fastbreak points.

Illinois leads 31-20 with 4:28 left in the first half.

Not as cold, but still chilly

Illinois has made 2 of its last 10 shots and leads Old Dominion 22-17 with 7:54 left in the first half.