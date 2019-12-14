ILLINI LIVE: Illinois leading Old Dominion in second half

CHAMPAIGN — After an upset of No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday, the Illinois men's basketball team (7-3) will try to build on that against Old Dominion (3-7) on Saturday at the State Farm Center.
It will be the third straight game with junior Da'Monte Williams in the starting lineup and Andres Feliz off the bench. It's been a successful lineup switch in the last two games. Feliz has brought a spark off the bench and Williams brings his defense into the starting lineup. More about Williams' defense here.
Kofi Cockburn has been a force in his first 10 basketball games and had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks against Michigan.
Tevian time
Illinois sophomore forward Tevian Jones is about to check into the game for the first time this season. Jones was suspended for the first eight games of the season. Meanwhile, the Illini lead 67-46 with 3:54 left in the game.
Alan Griffin has 15 points off the bench for Illinois.
Another steal leads to layup
After Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3-pointer, Trent Frazier came up with another steal near halfcourt and turned it into an easy layup on the other end. The Illini lead 60-38 with 7:39 left.
Dosunmu leads the team with 12 points, but five players have at least eight points and seven players have at least six points.
Illinois breaking away
All of a sudden, Illinois is up by 19 points, 51-32, with 11:52 left in the second half. The Illini went on a 9-0 run before Marquis Godwin hit a long jumper to snap a scoreless spell for ODU.
Alan Griffin has eight points in 10 minutes off the bench for Illinois and Kipper Nichols has eight points off the bench.
Nice pass from Ayo leads to Giorgi dunk
Ayo Dosunmu drove baseline and delivered a bounce pass inside to Giorgi Bezhanhanishvili, who dunked the ball home to give Illinois a 46-30 lead with 15:18 left in the game.
It hasn't been a prestine start to the second half, but Illinois is locking in defensively.
Illinois leads at halftime
Illinois leads 40-25 at halftime. Alan Griffin checked in late in the first half and hit a 3-pointer then blocked what was a point-blank layup attempt on the other end.
Kofi Cockburn has a team-high nine points and Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier each have seven points. The Illini are shooting 52 percent from the field, and Old Dominion is shooting 37 percent.
After a cold stretch allowed Old Dominion to get within three points midway through the half, Illinois closed the half on a 7-1 run.
Defense leads to easy buckets
Both Alan Griffin and Trent Frazier each have steals that they've turned into transition layups. In fact, Illinois is getting out in transition and has nine fastbreak points.
Illinois leads 31-20 with 4:28 left in the first half.
Not as cold, but still chilly
Illinois has made 2 of its last 10 shots and leads Old Dominion 22-17 with 7:54 left in the first half.
Old Dominion has made 6 of its last 7 shots. Kofi Cockburn leads Illinois with six points and Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier each have five points.
And now a cold stretch
The Illini haven't scored in 4:20 and have missed their last six shot attempts. Old Dominion is on a 4-0 run, but Illinois still leads 13-8 with 11:35 left in the first half.
Illini start fast
Illinois leadsOld Dominion 11-4 with 15:56 left in the first half. Ayo Dosunmu opened the game with a 3-pointer, Trent Frazier hit a long two pointer and Dosunmu hit a tough layup in traffic to start with a 7-0 run. Kofi Cockburn has the other four points of the game for the Illini. Cockburn's points have come on crafty entry passes into the post.
As this is typed, they reviewed Frazier's shot and called it a 3-pointer. Illinois leads 12-4.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Da'Monte Williams
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Old Dominion
G — Xavier Green
G — Malik Curry
G —Marquis Godwin
F — Aaron Carver
F — Dajour Dickens
