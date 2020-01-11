ILLINI LIVE: Illinois looking for third win in a row, hosting Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN — Good morning from the State Farm Center.
The Illinois men's basketball team has won back-to-back games and has the opportunity to move into second place in the Big Ten Conference on Saturday afternoon. The Illini (11-5, 3-2) are hosting Rutgers (12-3, 3-1) with tipoff scheduled for 11 a.m. on the Big Ten Network. It's a chance for Illinois to keep momentum going after snapping a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Read more about the importance of the Rutgers game here.
Rutgers has won six straight games, but starting guard Geo Baker was announced as out indefinitely last week with a broken thumb. Baker is the team's second-leading scorer.
Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 73.3 percent from the field in the last four games. He ranks fifth in offensive rating in the nation (135.6), according to KenPom, and first nationally among players who use at least 20 percent of possessions.
Ayo Dosunmu delivered another late-game dagger on Wednesday against the Badgers, the third time in his Illinois career that a 3-pointer buried an opposing team. Read more about his mindset in this moments here.
Rutgers leads again
Ron Harper Jr.'s 3-pointer extended the Scarlet Knights' lead to 26-22 with 15:27 left in the game. Illinois still can't get any shots to fall, between the missed layups and the missed 3-pointers. The Illini are shooting 17.9 percent from the field on 7-of-39 shooting.
Rutgers is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field.
Dosunmu gives Illinois one-point lead
Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has all four team points in the second half, and the Illini lead 22-21 with 17:22 left in the game.
Dosunmu six points.
Ugly first half ends
After a collection of air balls, missed shots and turnovers, Illinois and Rutgers have stumbled into halftime with the Scarlet Knights leading 21-18.
Illinois is shooting 19.4 percent from the field and is 0-of-7 on 3-pointers. Sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili is 2-of-10 from the field and no player outside of Bezhanishvili has made more than one field goal.
The Illini closed the half by missing eight straight field goal attempts and didn't have a made field goal for the final 7:41.
Rutgers, though, isn't much better off. It's shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 2-of-12 on 3-pointers. It missed its final five field goals before halftime.
No rhythm
Illinois still has nothing going, shooting 20.7 percent from the field. It hasn't made a field goal in 4 minutes, 18 seconds and is 1 of its last 9 on shot attempts. Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn each have five points.
Rutgers leads 18-16 with 3:30 left in the first half.
Bad shooting and shot selection for Illinois
The Illini can't get into anything that looks like an offensive rhythm. They're forcing shots, bricking shots and having careless turnovers. They're 6-of-27 from the field for 22.2 percent and have three turnovers. Sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili is 2-of-8 from the field.
The good news? Rutgers isn't much better off. The Scarlet Knights have seven turnovers and are 7-of-18 from the field, but lead 16-15 with 5:51 left in the first half.
Ugly start
Missed shots and turnovers have dominated the first four minutes of the game. Illinois is shooting 2-of-7 from the field for 28.6 percent with two turnovers and Rutgers is 3-of-5 from the field with three turnovers.
Rutgers leads 7-4 with 16 minutes left in the first half. Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishili, who set the program freshman scoring record with 35 points in last season's game, has been aggressive in driving to the hoop and has two points.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Da'Monte Williams
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Rutgers
G — Montez Mathis
G — Caleb McConnell
F — Akwasi Yeboah
F — Ron Harper Jr.
C — Myles Johnson
