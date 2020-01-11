ILLINI LIVE: Illinois looking for third win in a row, hosting Rutgers

No rhythm

Illinois still has nothing going, shooting 20.7 percent from the field. It hasn't made a field goal in 4 minutes, 18 seconds and is 1 of its last 9 on shot attempts. Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn each have five points.

Rutgers leads 18-16 with 3:30 left in the first half.

Bad shooting and shot selection for Illinois

The Illini can't get into anything that looks like an offensive rhythm. They're forcing shots, bricking shots and having careless turnovers. They're 6-of-27 from the field for 22.2 percent and have three turnovers. Sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili is 2-of-8 from the field.

The good news? Rutgers isn't much better off. The Scarlet Knights have seven turnovers and are 7-of-18 from the field, but lead 16-15 with 5:51 left in the first half.

Ugly start

Missed shots and turnovers have dominated the first four minutes of the game. Illinois is shooting 2-of-7 from the field for 28.6 percent with two turnovers and Rutgers is 3-of-5 from the field with three turnovers.