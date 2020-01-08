ILLINI LIVE: Illinois looking to snap 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. — The Kohl Center hasn't been kind to the Illinois basketball team. The Illini (10-5, 2-2) will look to snap an eight-game losing streak at Madison and a streak of 15 straight losses to the Badgers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Illinois is coming off a convincing win against Purdue on Sunday, where the defense held the Boilermakers to a program-low 25 percent shooting. Expect another rock fight in Madison. The Badgers (9-5, 2-1) play a deliberate, physical game. They rank No. 350 in adjusted tempo, which is faster than just three other Division I teams in the country. Read more about what to expect in the game here.

Winning on the road in the Big Ten has proven to be an incredible challenge early in the year, with just three teams nothing road wins. Home teams are 23-3 this season in conference play.