ILLINI LIVE: Illinois playing at No. 14 Michigan State
ILLINI LIVE: Illinois playing at No. 14 Michigan State

Illini Live - Basketball

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After a commanding win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday, the Illinois men's basketball team is back to work.

Illinois (9-4) resumes Big Ten play at 7 p.m. CT (FOX Sports 1) against No. 14 Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The Illini split their first two conference games, and were within a point from upsetting Maryland in Maryland.

Nonconference play was a mixed bag or Illinois. It walloped teams from low-major and mid-major conferences and struggled against Miami, Missouri and Arizona. Illinois forced Michigan State star Cassius Winston into nine turnovers in Champaign last season — the biggest win in Brad Underwood's tenure as Illinois' head coach.

Spartans lead by six

Ayo Dosunmu and Alan Griffin have pulled the Illini into the half, trailing 36-30. Dosunmu has 13 points and Griffin has seven points. Michigan State had a chance to make it an eight-point game after Trent Frazier was called, probably incorrectly, for a blocking foul on a last-second heave by Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens. He hit one of three free throws.

Illinois is 0-for-11 in 3-pointers in the first half and are shooting 35 percent overall.

They did most of their work in keeping close while Michigan State star guard Cassius Winston was on the bench with foul trouble. He's got 12 points.

Illini within 7

For a poorly as the Illini have played at times, and the foul trouble in the front court, they're within seven points, 35-28, with 44 seconds left in the first half.

Dosunmu keeping Illinois in it

The sophomore guard, who is averaging 17 points in his last four games, has 11 so far and is the only thing keeping Illinois fairly close. Michigan State leads 24-17 with 7:43 left in the first half.

Illinois is battling foul trouble, with both Kofi Cockburn and Kipper Nichols each having two fouls. That means that freshman big man Jermaine Hamlin, from Lincoln, is getting early minutes.

Defensive issues

Illinois can't seem to stop Michigan State. The Spartans are shooting 43 percent from the field, but are carving Illinois up on layups to lead 18-10 with 10:44 left in the first half.

Alan Griffin has given Illinois plenty of energy off the bench and has two points and two rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu has six of Illinois' 10 points.

Spartans race out

Michigan State, er, Cassius Winston has the Spartans cooking in the early part of the first half. Winston has seven points and is in complete command of Michigan State's offense to give the Spartans an 11-2 lead with 15:59 left in the first half.

Illinois hasn't been able to get much going offensively outside of a mid-range jumper from guard Ayo Dosunmu. Kofi Cockburn had a shot blocked, Giorgi Bezhanishvili has a pair of missed 3-pointers and Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams have each missed a 3-point attempt.

Starting lineup

Illinois

G — Trent Frazier

G — Ayo Dosunmu

G — Da'Monte Williams

F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili

C — Kofi Cockburn

Michigan State

G — Cassius Winston

F — Gabe Brown

F — Aaron Henry

F — Marcus Bingham

F — Xavier Tillman

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

