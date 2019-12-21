You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ILLINI LIVE: Illinois playing Mizzou in annual Braggin' Rights game
0 comments
alert top story

ILLINI LIVE: Illinois playing Mizzou in annual Braggin' Rights game

{{featured_button_text}}
Illini Live - Basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Another year, another Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis. 

Illinois (8-3) is a three-point favorite over Missouri (6-4) at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis in the 39th annual Braggin' Rights game. Tipoff is noon on the SEC Network.

Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon, who both signed their National Letters of Intent to play at Illinois before ultimately landing at Mizzou before ever playing a game in Champaign, led the Tigers to a win last season. Missouri guard Mark Smith has found his shooting stroke and hit seven 3-pointers against Southern Illinois on Sunday.

Smith played one season in Champaign before transferring to Missouri.

More on the rivalry here, from Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

Ayo controlling the game

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has controlled this game. He most recently stole a pass and took it coast-to-coast for a layup. He's got nine of Illinois' 19 points.

The Illini lead 19-16 with 7:43 left in the first half. Missouri's defense has been fierce and has made life a challenge in the half-court for Illinois.

Dosunmu getting rolling

In this game last year, Ayo Dosunmu scored two points and picked up an early technical foul that stopped him from every getting in a rhythm. That doesn't seem to be the case in round two for the Illinois sophomore guard.

He's got five points and four rebounds, and Illinois leads 13-8 with 11:59 left in the first half.

Illinois leads at first timeout

Ayo Dosunmu in transition remains an issue for opposing teams, and he knifed through traffic for a crafty layup to give Illinois a 7-5 lead over Missouri with 15:59 left in the first half.

Mizzou's defense is in Illinois' face, forcing turnovers on back-to-back possessions. 

Neither Smith nor Tilmon were well-received in the starting lineup by Illinois fans.

Starting lineup

Illinois

G — Trent Frazier

G — Ayo Dosunmu

G — Da'Monte Williams

F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili

C — Kofi Cockburn

Missouri

G — Mark Smith

G — Dru Smith

F — Mitchell Smith

F — Kobe Brown

F — Jeremiah Tilmon

PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Do you bleed orange and blue?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News