ILLINI LIVE: Illinois playing Mizzou in annual Braggin' Rights game

CHAMPAIGN — Another year, another Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis.
Illinois (8-3) is a three-point favorite over Missouri (6-4) at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis in the 39th annual Braggin' Rights game. Tipoff is noon on the SEC Network.
Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon, who both signed their National Letters of Intent to play at Illinois before ultimately landing at Mizzou before ever playing a game in Champaign, led the Tigers to a win last season. Missouri guard Mark Smith has found his shooting stroke and hit seven 3-pointers against Southern Illinois on Sunday.
Smith played one season in Champaign before transferring to Missouri.
More on the rivalry here, from Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
Ayo controlling the game
Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has controlled this game. He most recently stole a pass and took it coast-to-coast for a layup. He's got nine of Illinois' 19 points.
The Illini lead 19-16 with 7:43 left in the first half. Missouri's defense has been fierce and has made life a challenge in the half-court for Illinois.
Dosunmu getting rolling
In this game last year, Ayo Dosunmu scored two points and picked up an early technical foul that stopped him from every getting in a rhythm. That doesn't seem to be the case in round two for the Illinois sophomore guard.
He's got five points and four rebounds, and Illinois leads 13-8 with 11:59 left in the first half.
Illinois leads at first timeout
Ayo Dosunmu in transition remains an issue for opposing teams, and he knifed through traffic for a crafty layup to give Illinois a 7-5 lead over Missouri with 15:59 left in the first half.
Mizzou's defense is in Illinois' face, forcing turnovers on back-to-back possessions.
Neither Smith nor Tilmon were well-received in the starting lineup by Illinois fans.
You have free articles remaining.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Da'Monte Williams
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Missouri
G — Mark Smith
G — Dru Smith
F — Mitchell Smith
F — Kobe Brown
F — Jeremiah Tilmon
PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos
Kicking back
Free for all
Center Court
Coming through
Nick Anderson
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Relatives?
Cheerleading
Distraction
Easy does it
Celebrate
Talk of the Big Ten
Big Reach
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Fierce Rebound
Efrem Winters
Tony Wysinger
Efrem Winters
In traffic
Hero of the hour
To the wire
Getting physical
Long bombs
Rebound
Illinois v. Iowa
Chief Illiniwek
Ask Kendall
1987
Warming up
Illinettes
Pep band
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25