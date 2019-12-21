ILLINI LIVE: Illinois playing Mizzou in annual Braggin' Rights game

CHAMPAIGN — Another year, another Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis.

Illinois (8-3) is a three-point favorite over Missouri (6-4) at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis in the 39th annual Braggin' Rights game. Tipoff is noon on the SEC Network.

Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon, who both signed their National Letters of Intent to play at Illinois before ultimately landing at Mizzou before ever playing a game in Champaign, led the Tigers to a win last season. Missouri guard Mark Smith has found his shooting stroke and hit seven 3-pointers against Southern Illinois on Sunday.

Smith played one season in Champaign before transferring to Missouri.

More on the rivalry here, from Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

Ayo controlling the game

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has controlled this game. He most recently stole a pass and took it coast-to-coast for a layup. He's got nine of Illinois' 19 points.