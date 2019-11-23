ILLINI LIVE: Illinois rolls past Hampton, 120-71

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois offense found its rhythm and played every note on Saturday night.

The Illini blitzed Hampton with precise passes, high-percentage shots and a hounding defense on the way to an 120-71 win at the State Farm Center for their third win in a row.

Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn each scored 20 points and Cockburn had 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double in his first six college games. In total, five different Illini (5-1) scored in double figures. Alan Griffin had a career-high 19 points off the bench, Andres Feliz had 19 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 14. All 13 active players scored for Illinois.

The game was over before halftime, leading 62-31. Illinois shot 61 percent in the first half and its 62 first-half points its most in a half since it scored 67 points against Georgia Tech in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2001 — 18 years to the day before Saturday’s game.The Illini didn’t have a turnover in the first half.

Illinois’ fast start came after the Illini had gotten off to a series of slow starts this season, and it hadn’t scored more than 41 points in the first half since beating Grand Canyon on the road in the third game of the year.