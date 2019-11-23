ILLINI LIVE: Illinois rolls past Hampton, 120-71

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois offense found its rhythm and played every note on Saturday night.
The Illini blitzed Hampton with precise passes, high-percentage shots and a hounding defense on the way to an 120-71 win at the State Farm Center for their third win in a row.
Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn each scored 20 points and Cockburn had 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double in his first six college games. In total, five different Illini (5-1) scored in double figures. Alan Griffin had a career-high 19 points off the bench, Andres Feliz had 19 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 14. All 13 active players scored for Illinois.
The game was over before halftime, leading 62-31. Illinois shot 61 percent in the first half and its 62 first-half points its most in a half since it scored 67 points against Georgia Tech in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2001 — 18 years to the day before Saturday’s game.The Illini didn’t have a turnover in the first half.
Illinois’ fast start came after the Illini had gotten off to a series of slow starts this season, and it hadn’t scored more than 41 points in the first half since beating Grand Canyon on the road in the third game of the year.
The Illini shot 64.3 percent in the game, including 69 percent in the second half.
Cockburn’s game was a continuation of his tear through his first six college basketball games. He’s tied for the national lead with five double-doubles and is one of three Illinois basketball players in the last 10 years to have multiple games of 20 or more points and 12 or more rebounds, joining Malcolm Hill and Myers Leonard, who each also had two in a single season.
Illinois cruising
Ten different Illini have scored, Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu each have 20 points and Illinois leads Hampton 108-61 with 3:57 left in the game.
Illini nearing 40-point lead
Giorgi Bezhanishvili can give Illinois a 40-point lead after the media timeout. Bezhanishvili finished a layup through contact and will have a free throw to complete the three-point play.
Right now, Illinois is up 84-45 with 11:54 left in the game. Four players (Kofi Cockburn, Ayo Dosunmu, Andres Feliz and Alan Griffin) are in double figures.
Another double-double for Kofi
Make it five in the first six games for Illini freshman Kofi Cockburn. He has 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Illini are blowing out Hampton 74-37 with 16:19 left in the game.
Illinois owns first half
The Illini had no turnovers and shot 61 percent in the first half break open a 62-31 lead over Hampton.
Alan Griffin, off the bench, has 17 points and four rebounds. Kofi Cockburn has 14 points and eight rebounds and Ayo Dosunmu has 12 points.
After the turnover bug plagued Illinois all season, but none in the first half is a big step forward, and the Illini have 16 assists on top of it.
Griffin on fire
Sophomore Alan Griffin has 12 points in 10 minutes, including two 3-pointers to go with three rebounds. The Illini offense is firing on all cylinders, shooting 58.3 percent from the field.
Griffin, Ayo Dosunmu (12 points) and Kofi Cockburn (14 points) are all in double figures.
Giorgi with an impressive dunk
Andres Feliz zipped a pass in transition to a streaking Giorgi Bezhanishvili who hammered home a one-handed dunk while he was fouled. Bezhanishvili make the free throw to complete the three-point play.
Illinois is rollin' with a 40-19 lead with 7:33 left in the first half. Kofi Cockburn is well on his way to another double-double. He has 12 points and eight rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu has 10 points and a pair of 3-pointers.
Defense leading to offense
The Illinois defense has forced seven turnovers and is holding Hampton to 36.4 percent shooting. That's leading to an offensive onslaught on the way to a 28-9 lead with 10:49 left in the first half.
Six different Illini have scored. Kofi Cockburn has 10 points, Ayo Dosunmu has six points, Alan Griffin and Andres Feliz each have four and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Da'Monte Williams each have two.
Illinois has a seven assists and zero turnovers.
Quick blitz to start
Illinois is rollin' with an 18-3 lead with 14:15 left in the first half. Kofi Cockburn has six points and Ayo Dosunmu has six points with a pair of 3-pointers.
Fast start
Illinois is off to a fast start against 11-3 against Hampton with 15:41 left in the first. Freshman Kofi Cockburn has four quick points, including a dunk.
The Illini are shooting 50 percent from the filed and Hampton is shooting 25 percent.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Andres Feliz
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Hampton
G — Jermaine Marrow
G — Davion Warren
F — Edward Oliver-Hampton
F — Ben Stanley
F — Amir Smith
