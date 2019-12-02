ILLINI LIVE: Miami holds off Illinois 81-79

Miami leads 50-31, led by 18 points from Lykes, the 5-foot-7 guard. The Hurricanes are shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 50 percent on 3-pointers.

Illinois, on the other hand, is shooting 44 percent from the field and has 10 turnovers. Nothing is working on offense except freshman Kofi Cockburn, who has a team-high 11 points.

Hurricanes hitting everything ... and then some

Miami is shooting 75 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point land and are absolutely dominating Illinois, leading 45-23 with 3:29 left in the first half.

The only player on offense for Illinois doing anything of consequence is Kofi Cockburn, who has nine points including a pair of dunks.

Miami dominating

Until Illinois went on a 7-0 run, Miami has dominated in every phase of the game. At one point, the Hurricanes led by 24 points, 35-11. Nothing Illinois had been doing offensively until the latest run had come close to working.

Miami leads 35-18 with 7:12 left in the first half. Alan Griffin got the 7-0 run started with a 3-pointer followed by an Ayo Dosunmu layup and a Da'Monte Williams mid-range shot.

Illinois out of sorts