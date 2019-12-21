ILLINI LIVE: Missouri beats Illinois for second straight year in Braggin' Rights game

Mizzou guard Dru Smith has the last eight points for the Tigers and has 10 in the first half and Missouri leads 26-23 at halftime.

The Illinois offense, particularly in the halfcourt, has not been very good. The Illini turned it over on their final possession of the first half and have eight in the half while shooting 40 percent — MIssouri is shooting 35 percent.

Ayo Dosunmu leads Illinois with 11 points and Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili each have five points.

Missouri not going away

Illinois couldn't take advantage of a stretch with Kofi Cockburn on the floor and Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon on the bench. Mizzou isn't going away, and Illinois leads 21-20 with 3:26 left in the first half.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili has four turnovers, and turned it over on an offensive foul before the media timeout. Outside of Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois' offense hasn't been particularly productive. The Illini are 5-of-15 from the field outside of Dosunmu, who is 4-of-6.

Ayo controlling the game

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has controlled this game. He most recently stole a pass and took it coast-to-coast for a layup. He's got nine of Illinois' 19 points.