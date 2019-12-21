ILLINI LIVE: Missouri beats Illinois for second straight year in Braggin' Rights game

CHAMPAIGN — Missed layups. Missed field goals. Turnovers. The whole gamut of errors hit the Illinois offense in the second half and Missouri took advantage. Over and over again.
The Illini shot 32 percent from the field in the second half with nine turnovers and the Tigers salted away their second consecutive win in the Braggin' Rights series with a 63-56 win at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Illinois (8-4) got as close as five points after a full-court press defense got Missouri out of sorts and forced turnovers. Ayo Dosunmu took advantage with a runner to make it 57-52 with 50 seconds left in the game before the Tigers drained the clock and hit their free throws.
Dosunmu led all scorers with 21 points, but Kofi Cockburn was the only other Illini in double figures.
Dru Smith scored 19 points for Missouri and Javon Pickett scored 17 points.
Illinois can't close gap
The Illini got their deficit to single digits, but haven't been able to put a real threat in Missouri's lead. The Tigers lead 57-50 with 1:14 left in the game. Illinois has forced turnovers, but missed layups and missed free throws are haunting them.
Jeremiah Tilmon with a monster putback
Missouri junior Jeremiah Tilmon had a huge one-handed putback dunk, and stared at Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn afterwards.
Illinois has no answers, except kind of Alan Griffin, who has at least some energy to give.
Mizzoi leads 49-37 with 7:44 left.
Illini final make a field goal in the second half
It took Illinois just more than seven minutes of game time to finally make a field goal in the second half. Junior guard Trent Frazier hit a 3-pointer with 12:48 left in the game. Otherwise, the offense has been turnover-plagued without getting anything going.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili has six turnovers and just five points.
Missouri, meanwhile, has taken a 10-point lead with 11:38 left. Xavier Pinson has nine of the team's last 11 points.
Missouri takes nine-point lead
Xavier Pinson's corner 3-pointer gave Mizzou a nine-point lead with 16:08 left in the game. The Illini haven't made a field goal in the second half and their only three points have come from the free-throw line.
In less than four minutes of play in the second half, Illinois has three turnovers.
Tigers lead at halftime
Mizzou guard Dru Smith has the last eight points for the Tigers and has 10 in the first half and Missouri leads 26-23 at halftime.
The Illinois offense, particularly in the halfcourt, has not been very good. The Illini turned it over on their final possession of the first half and have eight in the half while shooting 40 percent — MIssouri is shooting 35 percent.
Ayo Dosunmu leads Illinois with 11 points and Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili each have five points.
Missouri not going away
Illinois couldn't take advantage of a stretch with Kofi Cockburn on the floor and Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon on the bench. Mizzou isn't going away, and Illinois leads 21-20 with 3:26 left in the first half.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili has four turnovers, and turned it over on an offensive foul before the media timeout. Outside of Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois' offense hasn't been particularly productive. The Illini are 5-of-15 from the field outside of Dosunmu, who is 4-of-6.
Ayo controlling the game
Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has controlled this game. He most recently stole a pass and took it coast-to-coast for a layup. He's got nine of Illinois' 19 points.
The Illini lead 19-16 with 7:43 left in the first half. Missouri's defense has been fierce and has made life a challenge in the half-court for Illinois.
Dosunmu getting rolling
In this game last year, Ayo Dosunmu scored two points and picked up an early technical foul that stopped him from every getting in a rhythm. That doesn't seem to be the case in round two for the Illinois sophomore guard.
He's got five points and four rebounds, and Illinois leads 13-8 with 11:59 left in the first half.
Illinois leads at first timeout
Ayo Dosunmu in transition remains an issue for opposing teams, and he knifed through traffic for a crafty layup to give Illinois a 7-5 lead over Missouri with 15:59 left in the first half.
Mizzou's defense is in Illinois' face, forcing turnovers on back-to-back possessions.
Neither Smith nor Tilmon were well-received in the starting lineup by Illinois fans.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Da'Monte Williams
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Missouri
G — Mark Smith
G — Dru Smith
F — Mitchell Smith
F — Kobe Brown
F — Jeremiah Tilmon
