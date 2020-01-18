ILLINI LIVE: No. 24 Illinois beats Northwestern

Andres Feliz hit a corner 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring to give the Illini a five point lead, the crowd got loud and Northwestern answered back. Ryan Young had a putback on his own miss, a shot that was blocked by Da'Monte Williams.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili got some momentum back on the other end with a dunk, but Young hit a 3-pointer to get back within two.

Wildcats not going away

Illinois has missed chances for big, momentum-swinging plays and Northwestern is within one, 50-49, with 11:46 left.

Freshman Kofi Cockburn has been a relative non-factor with seven points and three rebounds. He's not been able to take advantage of a clear and obvious height advantage in the post, compounded with the fact that he's not gotten passes to let him capitalize on his height advantage.

Robbie Beran causing problems for Illini

The Northwestern freshman has a pair of 3-pointers in the second half and 15 total points, helping the Wildcats hang around in Champaign. Illinois has a two-point lead, 44-42, with 16:32 left in the game after a transition layup from guard Trent Frazier.

Illinois ties game, Frazier scores 1,000th career point