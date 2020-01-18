ILLINI LIVE: No. 24 Illinois beats Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo. Again.
The Illinois sophomore guard hit a ling two-point jumper with 18 seconds to give Illinois a five-point lead on the way to a 75-71 win over Northwestern on Saturday at the State Farm Center. It's the fourth win in a row for No. 24 Illinois.
Twelve seconds later, with Illinois clinging to a two-point lead after a corner 3-pointer from Miller Kopp, Dosunmu stepped to the line and hit a pair of free throws in a one-and-bonus situation to officially close out the game.
Dosunmu finished with 15 points, Trent Frazier scored 16 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 13 and Kofi Cockburn had seven points.
Frazier didn't have a turnover for the sixth straight game.
Defense helping create some breathing room
Illinois got one of its patented "stops", or three straight empty possessions by the offense, and that helped build a nine-point led before Northwestern's Pat Spencer answered back with a bucket.
The Illini lead 67-0 with 3:50 left in the game.
Empty chances for big separation
Illinois has had chances to create some substantial separation so far, but the Wildcats have an answer back on the other end. Some of the answers have come by way of a defensive lapse, some have come in the form of tough shots falling. Either way, the lead is just two points, 60-58, for Illinois with 7:49 left in the game.
Andres Feliz hit a corner 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring to give the Illini a five point lead, the crowd got loud and Northwestern answered back. Ryan Young had a putback on his own miss, a shot that was blocked by Da'Monte Williams.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili got some momentum back on the other end with a dunk, but Young hit a 3-pointer to get back within two.
Wildcats not going away
Illinois has missed chances for big, momentum-swinging plays and Northwestern is within one, 50-49, with 11:46 left.
Freshman Kofi Cockburn has been a relative non-factor with seven points and three rebounds. He's not been able to take advantage of a clear and obvious height advantage in the post, compounded with the fact that he's not gotten passes to let him capitalize on his height advantage.
Robbie Beran causing problems for Illini
The Northwestern freshman has a pair of 3-pointers in the second half and 15 total points, helping the Wildcats hang around in Champaign. Illinois has a two-point lead, 44-42, with 16:32 left in the game after a transition layup from guard Trent Frazier.
Illinois ties game, Frazier scores 1,000th career point
With 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the first half, Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier unloaded a 3-pointer from the right side of the floor and fired up a 3-pointer for his 1,000th career point. He's the 50th player in program history to reach the milestone.
His triple also gave Illinois a four-point lead, which holds into halftime. The Illini are up 38-34. Frazier leads all Illinois scorers with 11 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili has eight points. Illinois is shooting 51.9 percent from the field.
Miller Kopp and Robbie Beran each have nine points for the Wildcats, who are shooting 46.4 percent from the field.
Illini tie game
Trent Frazier has a 3-pointer, Kofi Cockburn has a layup and Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3-pointer and Illinois has tied the game 29-all with 3:49 left in the first half.
Kipper Nichols is at the free-throw line with a chance to give Illinois a lead after getting fouled on a fastbreak attempt.
You have free articles remaining.
Frazier is three points away from 1,000 for his career.
Wildcats on 7-0 run
Northwestern has made its last four field goals and is on a 7-0 run to take a 25-21 lead over the Illini with 7:49 left in the first half. After a strong defensive possession, Illinois senior Kipper Nichols fouled Robbie Beran on a 3-point attempt, and Beran made two of the shots.
Defense optional
The stingy Illinois defense that has been the catalyst for four Big Ten wins so far hasn't made it to the State Farm Center yet on Saturday. Northwestern is shooting 52.9 percent form the field, has 10 total rebounds, three second-chance points and 10 points in the paint.
Northwestern leads 23-21 with 8:56 left in the first half. Illini senior Kipper Nichols has six points off the bench.
Illinois up early
Trent Frazier has five early points — and is six away from 1,000 for his career — and Illinois leads Northwestern 15-12 with 13:03 left in the first half.
Illinois is shooting 55.6 percent from the field, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili has four points on a pair of mid-range jump shots.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Da'Monte Williams
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Northwestern
G — Pat Spencer
F — Miller Kopp
F — Pete Nance
F — Robbie Beran
C — Ryan Young
PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos
Kicking back
Free for all
Center Court
Coming through
Nick Anderson
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Relatives?
Cheerleading
Distraction
Easy does it
Celebrate
Talk of the Big Ten
Big Reach
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Fierce Rebound
Efrem Winters
Tony Wysinger
Efrem Winters
In traffic
Hero of the hour
To the wire
Getting physical
Long bombs
Rebound
Illinois v. Iowa
Chief Illiniwek
Ask Kendall
1987
Warming up
Illinettes
Pep band
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25