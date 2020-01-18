ILLINI LIVE: No. 24 Illinois hosting Northwestern

His triple also gave Illinois a four-point lead, which holds into halftime. The Illini are up 38-34. Frazier leads all Illinois scorers with 11 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili has eight points. Illinois is shooting 51.9 percent from the field.

Miller Kopp and Robbie Beran each have nine points for the Wildcats, who are shooting 46.4 percent from the field.

Illini tie game

Trent Frazier has a 3-pointer, Kofi Cockburn has a layup and Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3-pointer and Illinois has tied the game 29-all with 3:49 left in the first half.

Kipper Nichols is at the free-throw line with a chance to give Illinois a lead after getting fouled on a fastbreak attempt.

Frazier is three points away from 1,000 for his career.

Wildcats on 7-0 run

Northwestern has made its last four field goals and is on a 7-0 run to take a 25-21 lead over the Illini with 7:49 left in the first half. After a strong defensive possession, Illinois senior Kipper Nichols fouled Robbie Beran on a 3-point attempt, and Beran made two of the shots.

Defense optional