ILLINI LIVE: No. 24 Illinois hosting Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since Dec. 2014, the Illinois men's basketball will play a basketball game as a ranked team.
No. 24 Illinois is hosting Northwestern at 4 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Illinois (12-5, 4-2) has won three games in a row and is in the first of three games in seven days. Even with a ranking, the Illini are trying to stay grounded and not get too high or too low. Read more about that here.
Guard Ayo Dosunmu has closed out the last two wins, first on the road against Wisconsin and then at home against Rutgers. Northwestern (6-10, 1-5) has lost six of its last seven games.
Legendary Illinois coach Lou Henson is court side for the game.
Illinois ties game, Frazier scores 1,000th career point
With 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the first half, Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier unloaded a 3-pointer from the right side of the floor and fired up a 3-pointer for his 1,000th career point. He's the 50th player in program history to reach the milestone.
His triple also gave Illinois a four-point lead, which holds into halftime. The Illini are up 38-34. Frazier leads all Illinois scorers with 11 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili has eight points. Illinois is shooting 51.9 percent from the field.
Miller Kopp and Robbie Beran each have nine points for the Wildcats, who are shooting 46.4 percent from the field.
Illini tie game
Trent Frazier has a 3-pointer, Kofi Cockburn has a layup and Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3-pointer and Illinois has tied the game 29-all with 3:49 left in the first half.
Kipper Nichols is at the free-throw line with a chance to give Illinois a lead after getting fouled on a fastbreak attempt.
Frazier is three points away from 1,000 for his career.
Wildcats on 7-0 run
Northwestern has made its last four field goals and is on a 7-0 run to take a 25-21 lead over the Illini with 7:49 left in the first half. After a strong defensive possession, Illinois senior Kipper Nichols fouled Robbie Beran on a 3-point attempt, and Beran made two of the shots.
Defense optional
The stingy Illinois defense that has been the catalyst for four Big Ten wins so far hasn't made it to the State Farm Center yet on Saturday. Northwestern is shooting 52.9 percent form the field, has 10 total rebounds, three second-chance points and 10 points in the paint.
Northwestern leads 23-21 with 8:56 left in the first half. Illini senior Kipper Nichols has six points off the bench.
Illinois up early
Trent Frazier has five early points — and is six away from 1,000 for his career — and Illinois leads Northwestern 15-12 with 13:03 left in the first half.
Illinois is shooting 55.6 percent from the field, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili has four points on a pair of mid-range jump shots.
Starting lineup
Illinois
G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Da'Monte Williams
F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili
C — Kofi Cockburn
Northwestern
G — Pat Spencer
F — Miller Kopp
F — Pete Nance
F — Robbie Beran
C — Ryan Young
